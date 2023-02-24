Officers spat: Court issues temporary injunction against media house, D Roopa

A City Court on Thursday issued an interim injunction against nearly 60 media organisations and IPS officer D Roopa against publishing false and defamatory statements against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri. The IAS officer had approached an Additional City and Sessions Judge seeking injunction against 59 media organisations and Roopa. Rohini Sindhuri, an IAS officer had approached an Additional City and Sessions Judge seeking injunction against 59 media organisations and IPS officer D Roopa. (Shutterstock)

The court today also issued summons and emergent notice to one of the media houses, TV9, which had filed a caveat earlier. The media house and Roopa were ordered to file their objections on March 7, 2023. The summons were also issued to the rest of the defendants and they have to file their objections on March 17, 2023.

READ | IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri sends notice to IPS D Roopa for 'defamatory posts', seeks unconditional apology

"It is also noticed that both the plaintiff and defendant No.60 (D Roopa) are primarily the public servants holding considerably responsible post under the Government. The Service Rules regulating their conduct cannot be undermined. Unfortunately, the conduct of public servants had invoked the jurisdiction of the Civil Court. As such at this stage it is noticed that issuance of TI against defendant No.60 would not come in the conduct and discharge of duties and functions of a public servant. Hence, emergent notice of TI shall be issued to defendant No.60. At the same time, it is made clear that plaintiff shall restrain herself from publishing or circulating any statements or expressions or views concerning the subject matter of this suit. It is also noticed from the records that defendant No.3 has filed a Caveat," the court said in its order today.

READ | Activist: IPS officer sent pvt pics of bureaucrat she has traded charges with

Sindhuri had alleged that Roopa had obtained details about her from mobile phones illegally and released it in the public domain. The original suit was filed on February 21 days after Roopa posted photos of Sindhuri on her Facebook page alleging that the latter had sent it to three IAS officers. She had also published photos of the IAS officer meeting a Minister.

The posts by Roopa turned embarrassment for the government which transferred the duo on February 21 without allotting new postings. Roopa’s husband IAS officer Munish Moudgil was also transferred. Rohini was the Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments while Roopa was the Director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation.