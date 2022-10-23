On camera: Karnataka minister slaps woman; 'Sack immediately,' demands Congress

Karnataka minister V Somanna has been caught on camera slapping a woman at an event where he was distributing land titles. The woman reportedly confronted the minister at the event following which the minister slapped her. In the purported video now going viral, a few women security personnel can be seen, while many men also intervened after the minister slapped the woman.

The Congress condemned the incident and asked chief minister Basavaraj Bommai whether the minister will be dismissed. V Somanna is the minister of infrastructure development. It has been alleged that the beneficiaries for the distribution of the title deeds were not appropriately selected and that was the reason of the altercation.

Arrogance has gone to the head of BJP Ministers & leaders in #Karnataka.



On one hand, people suffer the huge brunt of #40PercentComission & on the other, women get slapped by ministers drunk with power.



Where is our PM?



Will u dismiss the Minister, Mr. Bommai?#AntiWomenBJP https://t.co/0sq4J40ViK — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 23, 2022

After being slapped, as seen the video, the woman touched the minister's feet. The minister is learnt to have apologised for his behaviour, while the woman too later claimed that the minister promised her help.

Calling out the ‘arrogance’ of the BJP ministers and leaders in Karnataka, Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "On one hand, people suffer the huge brunt of 40 percent commission and on the other, women get slapped by ministers drunk with power. Where is our PM? Will you dismiss the minister, Mr Bommai."

What a difference from the way @RahulGandhi began the Karnataka leg of #BharatJodoYatra from the very same Gundlupet on 30th September! This shameless man should be sacked immediately! https://t.co/doPz27D0aH — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 23, 2022

The only crime of the woman was she went to the minister with her complaint, the Congress said on its official Twitter handle, sharing the video of the incident.

कर्नाटक की BJP सरकार के मंत्री वी सोमन्ना ने एक महिला को थप्पड़ जड़ दिया।



महिला का अपराध था कि वो अपनी फरियाद लेकर BJP के मंत्री के पास चली गई।



अब PM मोदी का बयान पढ़ लीजिये - 'क्या हम स्वभाव से, संस्कार से, नारी को अपमानित करने वाली हर बात से मुक्ति का संकल्प ले सकते हैं?' pic.twitter.com/eSdyRZaFqv — Congress (@INCIndia) October 23, 2022

"What a difference from the way @RahulGandhi began the Karnataka leg of #BharatJodoYatra from the very same Gundlupet on 30th September! This shameless man should be sacked immediately!" Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail