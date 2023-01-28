One held at Bengaluru airport for allegedly carrying Cocaine

In Bengaluru, customs officials arrested a passenger at Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly carrying Cocaine by concealing it in the form of capsules. A total of 686 grams of Cocaine was seized from the accused who travelled to Bengaluru from Guinea through Dubai, said the customs department on Saturday.

A tweet from the handle of Bengaluru customs read, “Based on credible information received, customs officers intercepted a pax flying from Guinea to Bengaluru via Dubai from EK 566 on 14.01.2023 and recovered 686 gms of ‘Cocaine’ concealed inside body in the form of capsules. Concealed Cocaine was seized under the NDPS Act, 1985.” The department is investigating the accused. “The pax was arrested and produced before the Hon'ble NDPS Magistrate who remanded the pax to Judicial Custody. Further investigation is in progress,” further read the post.

On Sunday, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials recovered 18 non-indigenous animals, including snakes, after intercepting three passengers arriving from Bangkok to Bengaluru airport. This also led to the busting of a racket at a farmhouse where 139 animals of 48 extremely rare and threatened species were found. Four people have been held in the case so far.

The rare and threatened species like Yellow and Green Anaconda, Yellow Headed Amazon Parrot, Nile Monitor, Red Foot Tortoise, Iguanas, Ball Pythons, Alligator Gar, Yaki Monkey, Veiled Chameleon, Racoon Dog, White Headed Piones and others. These animals were later handed over to the Bannerghatta Biological Park