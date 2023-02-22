Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / One held at Manipal for selling drugs on a two wheeler

One held at Manipal for selling drugs on a two wheeler

Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Feb 22, 2023 06:57 PM IST

The accused is identified as Iqbal Shaikh (32) and police caught him red handed while supplying drugs on Tuesday.

A man has been arrested in Karnataka's Manipal area for selling drugs on a two-wheeler in town, reported news agency PTI. The accused is identified as Iqbal Shaikh (32) and police caught him red handed while supplying drugs on Tuesday.

According to the report, A total quantity of 36 gm ganja, 0.36 gm MDMA in plastic covers, a mobile phone, a Wi-Fi router and cash were seized from his possession. The total value of confiscated goods was approximately 44,700. A case has been registered at the Manipal police station and investigation is on.

Last week, A total of seven people, including three from Karnataka were booked in a joint operation by the Goa police’s crime branch and Anti-Narcotics Cell for alleged consumption of narcotics drugs. All the accused were caught during the random checks on Saturday at the Vagator beach in Goa.

The two accused from Karnataka were identified as Sandesh S Naik, 28, and M Vijaya Shankar,24. The other accused in the case are from Kerala and Gujarat and everyone was at Goa for a vacation. The SP further informed that with the help of the SOTAKO machine, the oral saliva screening was done randomly for which they all tested positive. The SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi said that there is zero tolerance for drugs and that such random checking for consumption of drugs will continue in future.

