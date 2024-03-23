Our aim is to make Narendra Modi PM again, says Karnataka former CM Basavaraj Bommai

BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, said on Friday that the party aims to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again. Our aim is to make Narendra Modi PM again, says Karnataka former CM Bommai

Addressing party members in Karnataka's Hubballi on Friday, Bommai said, "We are on the battlefield and we must see only the target and not who is on the left or right side. We aim to make Modi PM again and to achieve that, we must vote for Pralhad Joshi, who is the BJP candidate from Dharwad constituency."

Bommai was campaigning for Joshi, who is contesting from the Dharwad constituency for BJP in Hubballi.

"I have told this umpteen times; that's why I am contesting. Modi must become the PM to provide shelter for all. Joshi has worked efficiently as the minister and brought a good name for all. He has done what no other MP has done in the past," Bommai said.

Bommai also hinted that there would be two MPs for the Shiggaon people.

He urged the party members to work towards achieving at least one hundred more votes from each village than in the previous Assembly election.

"There was a lot of difference between the Assembly and the Lok Sabha polls. You must work for the candidate. My prestige will increase if Joshi gets the lead here. He should win the election by a margin of five lakh votes," he said.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi will contest from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency for a fifth straight term.

The Dharwad Constituency has been a BJP stronghold since 1996. The four-time MP contested his first Lok Sabha election in 2004, winning the Dharwad constituency by defeating BS Patil of the Congress by 83,078 votes.

In 2009, he won his second term by defeating Kannur Manjunath Channappa of Congress with 1,37,663 votes. In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls he also retained the seat.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting on April 19. Karnataka will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7. Counting of votes on June 4.