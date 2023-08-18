Over 70,000 suggestions were received from various sectors of people for the government's ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner (BBMP) Tushar Girinath. Karnataka’s deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar directed the officials to collate the suggestions and submit a report to the government. Over 70, 000 suggestions pour in for Brand Bengaluru initiative(Twitter/PCMohanMP)

In an X post, Tushar Girinath wrote, “Over 70,000 suggestions have come from the public on seven vital issues pertaining to #BrandBengaluru which were closely looked into by DCM Sri @DKShivakumar in charge of Bengaluru Development.”

He also said that the nodal agencies are constituted for this initiative. “With the nodal agencies having been constituted & stakeholders appointed to translate the cardinal slogans - 'Bengaluru towards Progress; People towards Peace & Tranquility'- to reality, the DCM gave directions to collate the suggestions and submit a report,” he added.

DK Shivakumar earlier urged the people of Bengaluru to send in the suggestions, especially the youngsters of the IT capital.

The Karnataka government has launched an online portal called ‘Brand Bengaluru’ to gather public suggestions for the city's development. The vision for Brand Bengaluru includes advanced urban planning, innovative transportation systems, and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure to enhance safety, convenience, and sustainability.

The initiative aims to reduce commute times and congestion to improve mobility through efficient transportation and smart traffic management. Bengaluru also focuses on storm-water management and sustainable drainage to mitigate flooding risks. Child-friendly spaces, including parks and educational facilities, are prioritized for the holistic well-being of children.

