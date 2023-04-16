Former CM of Karnataka and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah over the Pulwama attack. He alleged that both PM Modi and Amit Shah are directly responsible for the death of soldiers. ‘PM Modi and Shah are responsible for death of Jawans': ex CM Siddaramaiah

Also Read - Congress 3rd list out: Siddaramaiah denied ticket from Kolar, Savadi gets Athani

Siddaramaiah tweeted, “Shocking revelation from former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik on Pulwama attack. He has alleged that @narendramodi silenced him from speaking on the lapses leading to Pulwama attack that killed more than 40 jawans. @BJP4India, its Prime Minister @narendramodi and Home Minister are directly responsible for the death of innocent jawans. They sacrificed them for their selfish reasons by denying choppers & due to their incompetence.”

Siddaramaiah also said that it is unfortunate that the PM used the death of 40 soldiers for his political benefit. “@PMOIndia @narendramodi asking Satyapal Malik to hide the truth is nothing but apathy towards the jawans. It is unfortunate that Narendra Modi used the death of jawans for his political benefits. The nation will never excuse him,” added Siddaramaiah.

Satyapal Malik, who was governor of Jammu and Kashmir in 2018-19, claimed Modi asked him to keep quiet on the Pulwama attack and the home ministry allegedly rejected a proposal to fly down the jawans instead of having them travel by road. Malik didn’t provide any material evidence to prove his allegations.