PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. He was 61. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and wrote “Shri Umesh Katti Ji was an experienced leader who made rich contributions to Karnataka’s development. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this tragic hour.
The minister suffered severe chest pain on Tuesday evening and was rushed to the Ramaiah hospital from his house at Dollars Colony. Doctors declared him dead later that night.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai too paid his respects to the late minister earlier, among many others in the political fraternity, including leader of opposition and former CM Siddaramaiah. Bommai remembered Katti's contribution to the development of the state and called him a ‘brother’.
“The body of Food Minister Shri Umesh Katti, who died of heart attack, was visited at Ramaiah Hospital late last night and condolence was conveyed to the family,” Bommai wrote on Twitter.
Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls). He also served as a cabinet minister in former CM B S Yediyurappa’s government.
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order granting maharaja’s daughters the lion’s share
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
Delhi man stabs wife during quarrel, she fights back. Couple dead, son injured
A 42-year-old man allegedly attacked Neeraj's wife and son with a knife following a quarrel after which the couple died and the son sustained injuries. The incident was reported was east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area. Deputy commissioner of police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that the deceased have been identified as Neeraj, his wife Jyoti and their 13-year-old son sustained injuries.
Rain havoc: Bengaluru slowly returning to normalcy
Parts of Bengaluru that were battered by torrential rains for the last couple of days appeared to be slowly returning to normalcy with floodwaters by and large receding in some areas. News agency ANI reported that waterlogging has started to recede at the infamous Outer Ring Road near Eco Space in Bengaluru. Bengaluru traffic police have issued an advisory regarding waterlogging near 'Eco Space' on the Outer Ring Road among other areas.
WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches
Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.
Tejashwi pays surprise visit to Patna Medical College, pulls up officials
Bihar deputy chief minister and health minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav paid a surprise visit to Patna Medical College Hospital ( PMCH) in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and expressedYadav'ss serious displeasure over the lack of proper facilities including cleanliness as well as poor attendance of doctors at the premier state hospital.
