PM Modi pays rich tribute to Shivamogga Subbanna: 'A household name'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to renowned singer Shivamogga Subbanna who died on Thursday. The 83-year-old national award-winning singer died of a heart attack at Bengaluru.

“The exceptional Shivamogga Subbanna was a household name for those who love Kannada songs and music. His works are admired and so are his efforts to connect gems of Kannada poetry with the present generation. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti(Sic)," tweeted PM Modi.

Shivamogga Subbanna was the first playback singer from Karnataka to win a national award for playback singing. He won the award in the year 1978 for ‘Kaadu Kudure Odi Banditta’ song and had many more Kannada chartbusters to his credit. He was also a singer with ‘Akashvani’ and ‘Doordarshan’, and had worked as an advocate and a notary.

Shivamogga Subbanna's admirers bid him final adieu at Ravindra Kalakeshtra of Bengaluru on Friday. Along with Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa also paid their last respects to the legendary singer.

The body was later consigned to flames at the Banashankari crematorium amid full police honours accorded by the state government as a mark of respect. Shivamogga Subbanna is survived by his wife, son and a daughter.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, several political leaders and prominent figures from Karnataka are among those who condoled the demise of Shivamogga Subbanna.

(With the inputs of PTI)

