PM Modi to Karnataka voters: ‘Wipe out Congress in Lok Sabha polls'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government on Monday, alleging it made the state bankrupt by incessant looting. Addressing a rally in Shivamogga, PM Modi urged the people of Karnataka to make the BJP-led NDA win in all 28 seats in the state in upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He also urged the masses to wipe out Congress from the state. ‘Congress made Karnataka go bankrupt’: PM Modi slams ruling party in Shivamogga(YouTube/Narendra Modi)

The Prime Minister further slammed the Congress and said that they have been looting the state ever since they were elected to power in Karnataka. “The Congress leaders are only capable of telling blatant lies. Karnataka Congress has many CM aspirants who keep blaming Modi and the central government for their inefficiency. There is one ‘shadow’ CM who wants to replace the current CM and also there is another ‘collection’ CM in New Delhi. It is high time for the people of Karnataka to wipe out and clean off Congress from the state in this general election," he said.

“The people of Shivamogga have a crucial role in building BJP in the state. Back in those days, we struggled to find booth-level workers here. But Yediyurappa ji single handedly built the party across the state and now when I see the crowd here, I am sure that BJP is going to win big numbers in the state. I request the people of Karnataka to help the NDA win all 28 seats in Karnataka," he added.

PM Modi also pitched the ‘4 June ko, 400 paar’ slogan while addressing the crowd in Shivamogga. “It is important for us to get 400 seats. Why 400 seats? 400 seats to make Viksit Bharat and Viksit Karnataka a reality,” he added.

Former Karnataka CM and BJP’s stalwart leader BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Shivamogga.

Former minister and BJP rebel Eshwarappa is reportedly unhappy about the denial of the ticket. He recently said that he has plans to contest as an independent from Shivamogga. However, the BJP leaders are reportedly trying to convince Eshwarappa not to leave the party as it can divide the BJP’s Lingayat vote base in Shivamogga. The BJP has already announced the names of 20 candidates in Karnataka and dropped many sitting MPs from the list.