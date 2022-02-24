Power cut in Bengaluru from Feb 25 to 27: Check out full list of areas
Are you in Bengaluru and looking forward to a relaxing weekend? We hate to be the harbinger of bad news but several areas of the Garden City will face power outages between Friday to Sunday as Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) takes up upgradation and other work. There will be power cuts between 10AM to 5PM or 10AM to 5PM depending on the area.
Here is the list of areas that will be affected:
Friday, Feb 25
North Zone (Timings: 10AM to 5PM)
Areas that will be affected:
1. Srirampuram 7th Main Road
2. Parts of Yeshwanthpur Gurumurthy Reddy Colony
3. Ambedkar Nagar
4. BK Nagar
5. Mohan Kumar Nagar
6. Pampa Nagar
7. Chikkabanavara Old Railway Station Road
8. Kereguddadahalli
9. Dasappanapalya
10. Somashettihalli
11. Ganigarahalli
12. Muneshwara Swamy Layout
13. Vinayaka Nagar
14. MS Palya
15. Varadaraja Nagara
16. Kodigehalli
17. Maruthi Nagar
18. Raghavendra Colony
19. Vidyaranyapura
20. Hegde Nagar
21. Dwaraka Nagar
22. KHB Quarters
23. Ranka Nagara
24. Shetihalli
25. Mallasandra
26. Hesaraghatta Main Road
27. Bhuvaneshwari Nagar
28. T Dasarahalli
South Zone (Timings: 10AM to 5PM)
Areas that will be affected are:
1. KR Road
2. 8th Block Jayanagar
3. Bikasipura
4. Prathima Industrial Layout
5. ISRO Layout
6. Gowdanapalya
7. Siddapura
8. Someshwaranagar
9. JP Nagar 1st Phase
10. Shakambari Nagar
11. Sarakki Market
12. Puttenahalli Main Road
13. Wilson Garden Society
14. Chunchagatta Village
15. Supraja Nagar
16. Ganapathi Pura
17. Old Bank Colony
18. Teachers Colony
19. Beereshwara Nagar
20. Konanakunte Industrial Area
21. Chennammanakere Circle
22. Jai Bheema Nagara
23. Old Madiwala
24. Dodda Nekundi
25. Maruthi Nagar
26. BDA 80ft Road
East Zone (Timings: 10AM to 4PM)
Areas that will be affected are:
1. Suddagunte Palya
2. KG Pura Main Road
3. Jogupalya
4. Ilpe Thopu
5. Govindpura
6. Rashadh Nagar
7. Oddarapalya
8. Whitefield Main Road
9. Channasadra
10. Sadaramangala
11. Kodigehalli.
West Zone (Timing: 9AM to 5PM)
Areas that will be affected are:
1. BHEL Township
2. Subbanna Garden
3. Gangondana Hally
4. Parts of Attiguppe
5. KHB Colony
6. Vigneshwara Nagara
7. Sannakki Bayalu
8. Papareddy Palya
9. Srinagar
10. Thyagarajanagar
11. Uttarahalli Road
12. Konchandra Road
13. Kodipalya, Surana Nagar
14. Venu Gopal Nagar
15. Maruthi Nagar
16. D Group Layou--t
17. BDA Area Block -1
18. Bhuveneswar Nagar
19. Dodda Basti Main Road
20. BEL 1st Stage
21. BEL 2nd Stage
Saturday, Feb 26
North Zone (Timings: 10AM to 5PM)
Areas that will be affected:
1. Hurali Chikkanahalli
2. Hesaraghatta
3. Dasenahalli
4. Guddadahalli
5. Doddabyalakere
6. Kempapura
7. Ludunagara
8. Silvepura
9. Kumbarahalli
10. MS Palya.
South Zone (Timings: 10AM to 5PM)
Areas that will be affected:
1. Jayanagar 4th Block
2. K R Road
3. 8th Block Jayanagar
4. Chikkamavvli
5. Bikisipura
6. Prathima Industrial Layout
7. ISRO Layout
8. Kumaraswamy Layout
9. BDA Complex
10. Maruthi Nagara
11. Old Madiwala
12. Dollars Colony
13. Marathalli
14. Doddathogur
East Zone (Timings: 10AM to 4PM)
Areas that will be affected:
1. Jogupalya
2. Channel Road
3. Ilpe Thopu.
West Zone (Timings: 10AM to 5:30PM)
Areas that will be affected:
1. Basaveshwara Layout
2. Subbanna Garden
3. Gangondana Hally
4. KHB Colony Arch
5. Siddaiah Puranik Road
6. Hegganahalli
7. Vrushabhavathi Nagara
8. Maruthi Nagara
9. Papareddy Palya
10. Mudalapalya Road
11. D Group Layout
12. Hosahalli Road
Sunday, Feb 27
North Zone (Timings: 10AM to 5PM)
Areas that will be affected:
1. Sri Ram Apartment Layout
2. Srinidhi Layout
3. Balaji Layout.
South Zone (Timings: 10AM to 5PM)
Areas that will be affected:
1. JC Industrial Layout
2. Greenhouse layout
3. Doddathogur.
East Zone (Timings: 10AM to 5PM)
Areas that will be affected:
1. KG Pura Main Road
2. Prashanth Layout
3. Upkar Layout
4. Prithvi Layout
5. Naidu Layout
6. Bhuvaneshwari Road
7. Bhyrappa Layout
8. Vinayaka Layout
9. Rustumji Layout
10. Whitefield Main Road
West Zone (Timings: 10AM to 5:30PM)
Areas that will be affected:
1. Basaveshwara Layout
2. Subbanna Garden
3. Gangondana Hally
4. KHB Colony
5. Siddaiah Puranik Road
6. Hegganahalli
7. Vrushabhavathi Nagara
8. Maruthi Nagara
9. Papareddy Palya
10. KK Layout
11. Mudalapalya Road
