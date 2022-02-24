Power cut in Bengaluru from Feb 25 to 27: Check out full list of areas

Are you in Bengaluru and looking forward to a relaxing weekend? We hate to be the harbinger of bad news but several areas of the Garden City will face power outages between Friday to Sunday as Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) takes up upgradation and other work. There will be power cuts between 10AM to 5PM or 10AM to 5PM depending on the area.

Here is the list of areas that will be affected:

Friday, Feb 25

North Zone (Timings: 10AM to 5PM)

Areas that will be affected:

1. Srirampuram 7th Main Road

2. Parts of Yeshwanthpur Gurumurthy Reddy Colony

3. Ambedkar Nagar

4. BK Nagar

5. Mohan Kumar Nagar

6. Pampa Nagar

7. Chikkabanavara Old Railway Station Road

8. Kereguddadahalli

9. Dasappanapalya

10. Somashettihalli

11. Ganigarahalli

12. Muneshwara Swamy Layout

13. Vinayaka Nagar

14. MS Palya

15. Varadaraja Nagara

16. Kodigehalli

17. Maruthi Nagar

18. Raghavendra Colony

19. Vidyaranyapura

20. Hegde Nagar

21. Dwaraka Nagar

22. KHB Quarters

23. Ranka Nagara

24. Shetihalli

25. Mallasandra

26. Hesaraghatta Main Road

27. Bhuvaneshwari Nagar

28. T Dasarahalli

South Zone (Timings: 10AM to 5PM)

Areas that will be affected are:

1. KR Road

2. 8th Block Jayanagar

3. Bikasipura

4. Prathima Industrial Layout

5. ISRO Layout

6. Gowdanapalya

7. Siddapura

8. Someshwaranagar

9. JP Nagar 1st Phase

10. Shakambari Nagar

11. Sarakki Market

12. Puttenahalli Main Road

13. Wilson Garden Society

14. Chunchagatta Village

15. Supraja Nagar

16. Ganapathi Pura

17. Old Bank Colony

18. Teachers Colony

19. Beereshwara Nagar

20. Konanakunte Industrial Area

21. Chennammanakere Circle

22. Jai Bheema Nagara

23. Old Madiwala

24. Dodda Nekundi

25. Maruthi Nagar

26. BDA 80ft Road

East Zone (Timings: 10AM to 4PM)

Areas that will be affected are:

1. Suddagunte Palya

2. KG Pura Main Road

3. Jogupalya

4. Ilpe Thopu

5. Govindpura

6. Rashadh Nagar

7. Oddarapalya

8. Whitefield Main Road

9. Channasadra

10. Sadaramangala

11. Kodigehalli.

West Zone (Timing: 9AM to 5PM)

Areas that will be affected are:

1. BHEL Township

2. Subbanna Garden

3. Gangondana Hally

4. Parts of Attiguppe

5. KHB Colony

6. Vigneshwara Nagara

7. Sannakki Bayalu

8. Papareddy Palya

9. Srinagar

10. Thyagarajanagar

11. Uttarahalli Road

12. Konchandra Road

13. Kodipalya, Surana Nagar

14. Venu Gopal Nagar

15. Maruthi Nagar

16. D Group Layou--t

17. BDA Area Block -1

18. Bhuveneswar Nagar

19. Dodda Basti Main Road

20. BEL 1st Stage

21. BEL 2nd Stage

Saturday, Feb 26

North Zone (Timings: 10AM to 5PM)

Areas that will be affected:

1. Hurali Chikkanahalli

2. Hesaraghatta

3. Dasenahalli

4. Guddadahalli

5. Doddabyalakere

6. Kempapura

7. Ludunagara

8. Silvepura

9. Kumbarahalli

10. MS Palya.

South Zone (Timings: 10AM to 5PM)

Areas that will be affected:

1. Jayanagar 4th Block

2. K R Road

3. 8th Block Jayanagar

4. Chikkamavvli

5. Bikisipura

6. Prathima Industrial Layout

7. ISRO Layout

8. Kumaraswamy Layout

9. BDA Complex

10. Maruthi Nagara

11. Old Madiwala

12. Dollars Colony

13. Marathalli

14. Doddathogur

East Zone (Timings: 10AM to 4PM)

Areas that will be affected:

1. Jogupalya

2. Channel Road

3. Ilpe Thopu.

West Zone (Timings: 10AM to 5:30PM)

Areas that will be affected:

1. Basaveshwara Layout

2. Subbanna Garden

3. Gangondana Hally

4. KHB Colony Arch

5. Siddaiah Puranik Road

6. Hegganahalli

7. Vrushabhavathi Nagara

8. Maruthi Nagara

9. Papareddy Palya

10. Mudalapalya Road

11. D Group Layout

12. Hosahalli Road

Sunday, Feb 27

North Zone (Timings: 10AM to 5PM)

Areas that will be affected:

1. Sri Ram Apartment Layout

2. Srinidhi Layout

3. Balaji Layout.

South Zone (Timings: 10AM to 5PM)

Areas that will be affected:

1. JC Industrial Layout

2. Greenhouse layout

3. Doddathogur.

East Zone (Timings: 10AM to 5PM)

Areas that will be affected:

1. KG Pura Main Road

2. Prashanth Layout

3. Upkar Layout

4. Prithvi Layout

5. Naidu Layout

6. Bhuvaneshwari Road

7. Bhyrappa Layout

8. Vinayaka Layout

9. Rustumji Layout

10. Whitefield Main Road

West Zone (Timings: 10AM to 5:30PM)

Areas that will be affected:

1. Basaveshwara Layout

2. Subbanna Garden

3. Gangondana Hally

4. KHB Colony

5. Siddaiah Puranik Road

6. Hegganahalli

7. Vrushabhavathi Nagara

8. Maruthi Nagara

9. Papareddy Palya

10. KK Layout

11. Mudalapalya Road