Power disruptions in parts of Bengaluru till Tuesday; Check areas, timings: Report

Bengaluru city is set to face planned power outages from Sunday (August 18) till Tuesday (August 20), in the midst of scheduled maintenance works and upgradations to electrical infrastructure by power agencies including both the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Bengaluru sees scheduled power disruptions often, especially during the weekends when the grid load is lighter. (HT File)

Power outages are expected in western, northern, eastern, and parts of southern Bengaluru, affecting various neighbourhoods, The Times of India reported. Most power disruptions are expected from 10 am to around 3 pm, with some starting early and ending at about 6 pm.

Here is a day by day list of the possible affected areas:

Sunday, August 18 (9:30 am to 3:30 pm)

HMT Road, Peenya Police Station Road, MEC Layout, KHB Rajeshwari Nagar, Akash Theatre Road, Friends' Circle, Rajagopalnagar, GKW Layout, Kasturi Layout, ESI Hospital, Vigyan Public School Road, Chamundipura, Ganapathi Nagar Main Road, Telephone Exchange and adjoining areas.

Monday, August 19 (10 am to 6 pm)

KMF Mother Dairy, Major Unnikrishnan Road, B Sector, NES Road, CM Enclave, Mathru Layout, Someshwara Nagar, Kanaka Nagar, Judicial Layout, Yelahanka Old Town, Gandhi Nagar, BBMP Bund Road, BWSSB STP, Jakkasandra, HSR 5 Sector, Teachers Colony, parts of Venkatapura, Koramangala Extension and surrounding areas.

Tuesday, August 20 (10 am to 3 pm)

Konankunte, Talaghattapura, Doddakallasandra, Avalahalli, Srinidhi Layout and adjoining areas. Adugodi, Salarpuria Tower, Big Bazaar, Accenture, KMF Godown, Nanjappa Layout, New Mico Road, Bangalore Dairy, Forum Mall, Lakkasandra, Wilson Garden, Nimhans Admin Block, NDRI-Police Quarters, Koramangala 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 Blocks, NDRI, NIANP, St John's Hospital, Old Madiwala, Oracle, Madiwala, Chikka Adugodi, Krishna Nagar Industrial Area and surrounding areas.

Power supply disruptions in Bengaluru are frequently planned by BESCOM and KPTCL due to various ongoing projects and maintenance activities. These interruptions are typically scheduled on weekends when the demand on the grid is lower, as many employees are off work.

These projects include infrastructure upgrades, modernization efforts, line maintenance, transitioning cables from overhead to underground, pole relocations, Ring Main Unit (RMU) upkeep, tree trimming, and water supply improvements, among others.