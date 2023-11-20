close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Power outages expected in Bengaluru city due to maintenance work; Check areas, timings, details

Power outages expected in Bengaluru city due to maintenance work; Check areas, timings, details

ByYamini C S
Nov 20, 2023 08:43 AM IST

Bengaluru city to face scheduled power outages due to maintenance and repair projects undertaken by power supply companies.

Bengaluru city is likely to witness some more scheduled power outages this week and till the end of the month, as power supply companies including the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have undertaken several periodical and impending maintenance and repair projects.

Most of these outages are expected to occur between 10 am and 5 pm, however, some works may be completed earlier. (HT PHOTO)
Most of these outages are expected to occur between 10 am and 5 pm, however, some works may be completed earlier. (HT PHOTO)

These works consist of renovation, modernisation, DTC structure maintenance, line maintenance, shifting cables from overhead to underground, ring main unit maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work, tightening of jumps, replacement of deteriorated poles, underground cable damage rectification, straightening of slanted poles, among many others.

Most of these outages are expected to occur between 10 am and 5 pm, however, some works may be completed earlier.

The following areas are expected to face power cuts throughout the week, from Monday till Friday, according to data uploaded onto the Bescom's website.

Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, LH Palya, Borasandra, Thippanahally, Byadarahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal and Byadarahalli.

Here is a day-by-day list of areas that are likely to see power cuts.

November 20, Monday:

34th, 35th And 36th Cross, 2nd Block, Rajajinagar, 4th Block, 53 Cross, 54 Cross, 6th Main, 5th Block, RPC Layout, Nethaji Layout, Attiguppe, H-Halli Main Road, Shivananda Nagara, Maruthi Nagara, Lakshman Nagara, Old Pataki Godown Road and Om Shakthi Temple Road.

November 21, Tuesday:

SJM Nagara, Babu Jagajivana Nagara and Other Areas, Devaraj Aras Badavane, Vijayanagara Badavane, Rajiv Gandhi Badavane, SP Office, Rto Office and SMK Nagara.

November 22, Wednesday:

Cholurpalya, Premnagara, Shankarappa Industrial Estate, Unani Hospital, Nirshitara Bhavana and P&T Layout.

Sign out