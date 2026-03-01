Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday urged the Centre that Indians, especially Kannadigas, stranded in West Asia due to the conflict there, must be protected and assured that all efforts were being made to ensure their safety. Protect Kannadigas stranded in West Asia, Shivakumar urges Centre

He said the state government was in touch with authorities and coordinating with elected representatives to gather information about those affected.

"They must be protected. We are urging the central government to ensure the safety of lakhs of people from Kerala and Karnataka and from other places stuck there," he said.

Shivakumar added that the state's Resident Commissioner in New Delhi had already been contacted and information sought.

"Two of our MLAs Srinivas Bhojegowda and A C Srinivasa are there . They are coordinating. I am also trying to get in touch with them," he said.

Stating that all citizens must be safeguarded, the deputy chief minister said the developments were disturbing. "What is happening now is not right. This is about peace in our country. We have always respected peace and sacrifice," he said.

Reacting to the reported attack on a school in Iran, he said, "Those innocent children, what did they do? They are just children. An attack on a school like this is condemnable." He urged people not to panic, saying the state government would take all necessary steps and exert pressure on the Centre if required.

"There is no need to panic. On behalf of our government, we will do whatever is required to put pressure on the central government. We are also in touch with our Kannada organisations there and are expressing our solidarity," he said.

Referring to the disturbing visuals circulating on social media, Shivakumar said anxiety was high among families. "All of you should also come together and boost their morale. Because a lot of disturbing videos and podcasts are circulating. Everyone is anxious," he said, adding that there was no need for undue alarm despite reports of airstrikes in the region.

When asked whether any persons from Bengaluru were reported to be affected and whether a call centre would be set up, he said, "For that, we have our resident commissioner and our government machinery in place." On whether the Centre had started a helpline and if the state would launch a separate one, Shivakumar clarified that such matters must be handled through the Union government.

He said the state could not act independently and that whatever action was required would have to be undertaken through the Ministry of External Affairs, while efforts were focused on reassuring people and calming the situation.

