'Puppet of RSS': Cong President Kharge hits out at PM Modi during R-day celebration in Bengaluru

On the occasion of Republic Day, Congress party's National President Mallikarjun Kharge hoisted the Indian flag at Bengaluru's Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office on Friday morning. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar were also present at the event with other senior leaders of the party. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge after hoisting the tricolour at the KPCC office in Bengaluru on Friday.(Mallikarjun Kharge/Twitter)

Earlier, Kharge conveyed his best wishes to the public on the occasion over social media, writing, “On the 75th Republic Day, I extend my good wishes to all fellow citizens. The year 2024 is a very important year for India. This year will decide whether we will be able to save the values of the Constitution and Democracy or go back to the age where not all people are equal.”

In his Republic Day speech at the KPCC office, he hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “puppet of the RSS”.

"The RSS and BJP are conspiring to distort this Constitution and to make changes to it. All efforts are being made by the BJP to destroy or weaken our autonomous bodies one by one. Especially as Modi is behaving like a puppet in the hands of RSS, our judiciary or our secularism is facing the brunt," He said.

"Probably if there was no Constitution for this country, it would not have been possible for us to save democracy. With lots of effort, leaders of our freedom struggle and the Constituent Assembly members gave this country the Constitution," He added.

“The Congress party has fought for the freedom of the country, but the BJP is claiming to be the only saviour. They speak about patriotism and are projecting to the youth that only they are true patriots, and rest all are traitors. Today the BJP, the Prime Minister and Home Minister (Amit Shah) are making all efforts to make it the puppet in their hands. So it is important for us to save our freedom and Constitution for the good future of our younger generation,” He further stated.