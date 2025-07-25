Quick weekend getaway around Bengaluru made easy with this temple tour. Details: Report
The KSRTC launched a weekend spiritual excursion from Bengaluru from July 26 onwards, to temples like Shivagange, Ghati Subramanya and Devarayanadurga.
In good news for travel enthusiasts, the Bengaluru Central Division of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is launching a unique weekend spiritual excursion on Saturday, July 26, The Hindu reported.
Highlights of the journey
Route: The excursion departs from Bengaluru and charts a path through revered sites, including Shivagange, Siddaganga Matha, Devarayanadurga, Goravanahalli, Vidhurashwatha and culminating at Ghati Subramanya, accordign to the report.
Travelers will have an opportunity to offer prayers at notable temples such as:
- Sri Gangadhareshwara and Honnamma Devi temples in Shivagange
- Siddaganga Matha
- The Bhoga Narasimha temple at Devarayanadurga
- Sri Mahalakshmi temple in Goravanahalli
- Ashwatha Narayanaswamy temple at Vidhurashwatha
- Ghati Subramanya temple
Tour details
The trip will be operated on Saturdays and Sundays only, using the Ashwamedha Classic buses, covering a distance of 277 km in total. The tour will start at around 6:30 am from Bengaluru and end at 8:00 pm on the same day, the report stated.
Fares
For adults, the tickets are priced at ₹650 per head, while children between the ages of six to 12 would be charged ₹500 each. Meals and entry fees at temples are not included, the report said.
How to book
The KSRTC encouraged families, devotees, and visitors seeking a spiritual retreat to secure their seats in advance. Bookings can be made via the official KSRTC portals.
Embark on a seamless, spiritual day tour across some of Karnataka’s most cherished temples, experiencing devotion and heritage — for those looking for quick getaways around Bengaluru.
Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
