Railways announces special trains between Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Details here

The South West Railways has announced that it will be running three special services between Bengaluru and Hyderabad, starting Tuesday night. These special services between the two cities are announced after a heavy rush is observed on the route.

The railway department said, “South Central Railway has decided to run express special trains between Hyderabad - Yesvantpur and Secunderabad - Yesvantpur for 3 trips in each direction in order to clear extra rush.”

Attention passengers:

Kindly note the running of special trains between #Hyderabad - Yesvantpur and Secunderabad - Yesvantpur.#SWRupdates

.@DDChandanaNews pic.twitter.com/Hi5m1qYFMX — South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) November 8, 2022

Details of special train services

The train No. 07265 is scheduled from Hyderabad on November 8, November 15 and November 22 at 9:05pm and will arrive at Bengaluru’s Yesvantpur station at 10:50am the next day.

The train No. 07266 is scheduled from Yesvantpur station on - Hyderabad on November 9, November 16 and November 23 at 3:50pm and will arrive in Hyderabad at 05:45am the next day.

The train No. 07233 is scheduled from Secunderabad station on November 10, November 17 and November 24 at 9:45pm and will arrive at Yesvantpur station at 10:50am the next day.

The Train No. 07234 is scheduled from Yesvantpur station on November 11, November 18 and November 25 at 3:50pm and will arrive in Secunderabad at 4:15am the next day.

Earlier, there were reports that the Indian railways is considering building a semi-high-speed track between Bengaluru and Hyderabad for better connectivity between the two IT key hubs in the southern part of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON