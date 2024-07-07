Rain lashes several parts of Kalaburagi in Karnataka

Rain lashed several parts of Kalaburagi district in Karnataka on Saturday. Anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada district were closed on July 6 due to heavy rainfall. (PTI)

Visuals showed people wearing raincoats for protection from the rain.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for rains for the districts of Uttar Kannada and Udupi while it is a yellow alert for Shimoga and Chikmagalur.

It stated "Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa on July 6; Coastal Karnataka during July 6 - July 9; Madhya Maharashtra, South Interior Karnataka on July 6 -July 7 and Gujarat region on July 6."

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada district are closed on July 6 due to heavy rainfall as IMD has issued a red alert.

Kannada District Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan issued an order that mentions the closure of Anganwadis, schools and pre-university colleges."All Anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges on July 6, in response to a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for heavy rainfall in the district," Kannada District Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan said in an order.

The district administration has also instructed fishermen not to venture into the sea for fishing activities on July 6."The district administration has taken precautionary measures to ensure public safety, advising citizens and tourists to avoid low-lying areas, river banks, and seashores. Fishermen have also been instructed not to venture into the sea for fishing activities," the order stated.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal Karnataka on July 5 and July 6; South Interior Karnataka on July 6."

"Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during July 7-9; North Interior Karnataka on July 9," as per the IMD.