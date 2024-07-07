 Rain lashes several parts of Kalaburagi in Karnataka | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rain lashes several parts of Kalaburagi in Karnataka

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jul 07, 2024 03:45 PM IST

The IMD has issued a red alert for rains for the districts of Uttar Kannada and Udupi while it is a yellow alert for Shimoga and Chikmagalur.

Rain lashed several parts of Kalaburagi district in Karnataka on Saturday.

Anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada district were closed on July 6 due to heavy rainfall. (PTI)
Anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada district were closed on July 6 due to heavy rainfall. (PTI)

Visuals showed people wearing raincoats for protection from the rain.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for rains for the districts of Uttar Kannada and Udupi while it is a yellow alert for Shimoga and Chikmagalur.

READ | 24-year-old electrocuted in Bengaluru while plugging his phone for charging: Report

It stated "Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa on July 6; Coastal Karnataka during July 6 - July 9; Madhya Maharashtra, South Interior Karnataka on July 6 -July 7 and Gujarat region on July 6."

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada district are closed on July 6 due to heavy rainfall as IMD has issued a red alert.

READ | Woman makes hoax bomb threat call to Bengaluru airport to stop boyfriend from flying, detained: Report

Kannada District Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan issued an order that mentions the closure of Anganwadis, schools and pre-university colleges."All Anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges on July 6, in response to a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for heavy rainfall in the district," Kannada District Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan said in an order.

The district administration has also instructed fishermen not to venture into the sea for fishing activities on July 6."The district administration has taken precautionary measures to ensure public safety, advising citizens and tourists to avoid low-lying areas, river banks, and seashores. Fishermen have also been instructed not to venture into the sea for fishing activities," the order stated.

READ | Mumbai watch out! Buyers are now lapping up over 10-crore luxury apartments in Bengaluru

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal Karnataka on July 5 and July 6; South Interior Karnataka on July 6."

"Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during July 7-9; North Interior Karnataka on July 9," as per the IMD.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Rain lashes several parts of Kalaburagi in Karnataka
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On