Actor Rajinikanth made a surprise visit to one of the depots of Bengaluru Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC) in Jayanagar on Tuesday and met the drivers and conductors. Rajinikanth was a former BMTC (then BTC) bus conductor, before he made his entry into Tamil cinema and became a renowned superstar. Rajinikanth makes a surprise visit to BMTC bus depot in Bengaluru, meets crew

The ‘Jailer’ actor who is in Bengaluru, interacted with the staff members and even posed for selfies with them. He also reminisced his days as a bus conductor in Bengaluru where he worked as a bus crew in 10A route of the BMTC. Not just the drivers and conductors but even a few BMTC officials were seen meeting him and taking pictures with the actor.

In the past, Rajinikanth mentioned many times about his special bond with the BMTC and his friend Raj Bahudur who was a bus driver. He also said that Raj Bahudur, who is now a retired employee of BMTC was the one who encouraged him to take up acting when they were working together. Raj Bahudur was also seen along with the actor when he visited the bus depot on Tuesday.

“Raj Bahudur identified the talent in me and sent me to Chennai to give auditions for films. Director K Balachander, who was impressed by my performance in one of the dramas, planned to cast me in his film. But since I did not know Tamil, he backed off. Bahudur then taught me Tamil and sent me back to Chennai. That is how my acting career has begun,” Rajinikanth said when he received the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2021.

A few days ago after the release of his blockbuster film ‘Jailer’, Rajinikanth met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Both Adityanath and Rajinikanth watched the movie together in Lucknow.

