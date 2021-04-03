Ramesh Jarkiholi skips SIT questioning, cites illness

Former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has been booked for sexual harassment, failed to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday. The SIT had issued notice to Jarkiholi to appear for questioning. In response, Jarkiholi said that he was unwell.

A police officer familiar with the case said that Jarkiholi may apply for anticipatory bail in the coming week. However, the SIT has no plans to arrest him as he has been cooperating with the investigation, the official said.

Another officer said Jarkiholi has sought two days to appear before the SIT. His lawyer, Shyam Sunder, who confirmed the BJP legislator’s illness, said that he has not been in hiding as claimed by some media outlets. He said Jarkiholi is in Gokak in Belagavi – his constituency.

Days after filing a complaint of alleged sexual assault against Jarkiholi, the woman, who purportedly featured in the alleged sex tape, on Tuesday recorded her statement before a magistrate’s court in Bengaluru. Later, she was also questioned by the special investigation team set up to probe the case.

On Wednesday, the woman’s father approached the Karnataka High Court, questioning the police recording his daughter’s statement.

In his petition, the father said that his daughter was a victim of circumstances and politics and her video was aired by various media outlets. He said he contacted her only to realise that she has been victimised and was under tremendous pressure.

The father said that he lodged a police complaint stating that his daughter was kidnapped by unknown influential people in Belagavi. His daughter, too, lodged a complaint with the police, he said.