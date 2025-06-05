Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RCB victory parade tragedy: Pani puri seller's son, schoolgirl among 11 dead in Bengaluru stampede

ByHT News Desk
Jun 05, 2025 11:10 AM IST

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday expressed regret over the tragic stampede near Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Two of the 11 victims who lost their lives in Wednesday’s stampede outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium were an 18-year-old son of a pani puri vendor and a 14-year-old schoolgirl, according to a report in The Indian Express.

At least 11 people died and more than 40 were injured after a stampede as crowds tried to entered Chinnaswamy Stadium.(AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
At least 11 people died and more than 40 were injured after a stampede as crowds tried to entered Chinnaswamy Stadium.(AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Outside the mortuary at Bowring Hospital, the father of Manoj Kumar, a first-year college student, stood in shock. Manoj had accompanied friends to witness the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebration when the crowd surged uncontrollably, leading to a deadly stampede, the report added.

Also among the deceased was 14-year-old Divyanshi, a schoolgirl from Kannuru. She had come to the stadium with her mother, aunt, younger sister, and other relatives for the team’s felicitation event.

(Also Read: Bengaluru stampede tragedy: Three key lapses that led to chaos and casualties)

The incident occurred as thousands gathered at short notice for the team’s IPL victory parade. Poor crowd control and lack of preparedness led to a stampede-like situation that claimed 11 lives and injured at least 47.

RCB later issued a statement expressing grief, “We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team's arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our heartfelt condolences to the affected families.”

DK Shivakumar apologises

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday expressed regret over the tragic stampede near Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives during the RCB victory celebrations.

“This should not have happened, and we never expected such a big crowd,” Shivakumar told ANI. “The stadium's capacity is 35,000, but more than 3 lakh people were there. Gates have been broken... We apologise for this incident. We want to know the facts and give a clear message.”

The deputy chief minister also alleged that the BJP was politicising the tragedy. “BJP is doing politics... We are very sorry for the incident. We will work out a better solution in the future,” he added.

(Also Read: Bengaluru cops warned against immediate RCB event but were ignored: Report)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / RCB victory parade tragedy: Pani puri seller's son, schoolgirl among 11 dead in Bengaluru stampede
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On