Remembering VG Siddhartha: ‘Found soft spot in tea-loving India’s heart’
- VG Siddhartha has set up first Café Coffee Day in the year 1996 at Brigade Road of Bengaluru
On the third death anniversary of VG Siddhartha, the county's largest coffee chain - Café Coffee Day - remembered its founder in a heartfelt note as the man "who found a soft spot in tea-loving India’s heart".
In a special note, the team wrote “Only you could find a soft spot for coffee in a tea-loving India’s heart. Only you could show the world that a lot can happen over coffee. Your vision has held our hands every day in these three years, in every cup of coffee we have brewed. Here is to you. Thank you for everything you still do. You’re always missed”
VG Siddhartha has set up first Café Coffee Day in the year 1996 at Brigade Road of Bengaluru and opened doors for a plush coffee drinking experience. The cafes were later opened in countries like Austria, Malaysia, Nepal and Egypt.
India was left shocked when he had gone missing on July 29, 2019 and two days later he was found dead on the banks of Netravati River near Mangalore. The forensic report later confirmed that the Coffee business tycoon had died by suicide after alleging continuous harassment by tax officials in his death note. VG Siddharta had reportedly plunged into huge debts and was in pressure to clear them.
In December 2020, the Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd appointed Malavika Hegde, VG Siddhartha's wife as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Malavika is also a daughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna.
HC seeks status report on institutions for persons with disability in Bihar
The Patna high court has directed Bihar's principal secretary, department of education, and the state commissioner for persons with disabilities to file their separate but personal affidavits after ascertaining the exact status with regard to the establishment and functioning of all the institutions within the state falling with the ambit and scope of the Rights of Persons Disability Act, 2016. The Act prescribes the rights and entitlements of a child with disabilities.
Punjab govt notifies appointment of Vinod Ghai as advocate general
The Punjab government on Saturday notified criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai's appointment as the state's new advocate general. Also read: Felt humiliated, have talked to Punjab CM: Dr Raj Bahadur after quitting as BFUHS V-C The government had announced his appointment on July 26, soon after incumbent AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu shared his resignation letter dated July 19 on social media. The appointment should not be made. He was appointed senior advocate in 2012.
2-member state govt completes a month
The Shinde-Fadnavis government completes one month in office today. A decision on expanding the cabinet is expected after August 1, when the Supreme Court hears a bunch of petitions related to the split in Shiv Sena. Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister on June 30 after Shinde formed a coalition government with the BJP by revolting against former CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Siddaramaiah demands CM Bommai's resignation over recent murders
Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah and Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at each other in the wake of back-to-back murders in the state after the opposition leader demanded the chief minister's resignation, reported news agency ANI. There have been two killings in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district this week, which prompted Siddaramaiah to say that the law and order situation is deteriorating in the state.
KCET 2022 results are out. Here are the details of toppers this year
The Karnataka Examinations Authority declared the results of KCET(Karnataka Common Entrance Test) 2022 on Saturday and students can view their exam results on KEA website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ A total of 2,10,829 students appeared for the KCET exam and KEA has even released the names of toppers in every stream. The KEA had also released a provisional answer key to the KCET question paper on June 22.
