Removal of rakhis at school kicks up row in Mangaluru
A row broke out in a Christian missionary school here over alleged forcible removal of bands tied on some students’ wrists and throwing them in the dustbin.
Following the alleged incident, some parents of the students along with a few Hindu activists stormed the Infant Mary English Medium High School at Katipalla on Friday, questioning the action. The police too reached there to calm the situation.
The angry parents sought to know what was the harm in allowing ‘Raksha Bandhan’ when the school had no objection with ‘Friendship Day’.
The head of the institution, ‘Vandaneeya’ Santosh Lobo, told the parents that he was not aware of the development, while adding that he has always welcomed ‘Raksha Bandhan’ as it is a good tradition.
“Raksha Bandhan is a good tradition. Hindu brethren used to tie bands on my wrist. I am new here. I came just two months ago. For six years, I used to get rakhi tied on my wrist in Kasaragod (in Kerala). We were happy with that. I request you not to misunderstand the situation,” he said.
Lobo told the parents and activists that Raksha Bandhan can be celebrated in his institution and no one can object to it. “I will call those children and tell them that there is no problem in tying rakhi,” he said.
“Without bringing to my notice, an incident happened. At 9 pm (on Thursday), a police officer came and told me that one such incident had happened. I was surprised because we are a harmonious society and we do not tolerate hurting the religious sentiments of other faiths, and we should not encourage it,” Lobo said.
-
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
-
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
-
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
-
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
