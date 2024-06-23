 Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka police to ask I-T to join probe over involvement of ₹78 lakh | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka police to ask I-T to join probe over involvement of 78 lakh

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jun 23, 2024 12:00 PM IST

Kannada actor Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others have been arrested for abducting and brutally torturing Renukaswamy to death on June 8.

The Karnataka police have decided to ask the Income Tax department to join the investigation into Renukaswamy murder case in view of the alleged involvement of about 78 lakh in the execution of the crime.

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, being brought to the crime scene for investigation, in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, being brought to the crime scene for investigation, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Kannada actor Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others have been arrested for abducting and brutally torturing Renukaswamy of Chitradurga to death on June 8.

According to police, Darshan and his gang have so far spent 78 lakh to cover up the crime and destroy material evidences.

“There is lot of money involved and we don’t know how much money they would have raised through unfair means to get rid of this case. Hence, we have decided to include the I-T department in the case,” a police officer said.

So far cash to the tune of 70.4 lakh has been seized from the actor, while 7.6 lakh is yet to be recovered. During the investigation, police found Darshan’s involvement and subsequently the entire case came out in open.

In his revised statement, Darshan admitted to obtaining 40 lakh from his friend Mohan Raj for escaping from adverse legal actions against him and to cover up conspiracy and destruction of evidence, they said.

