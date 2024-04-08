Row erputs after Eshwarappa files petition to use Modi’s photo

A political row erupted after former Karnataka deputy chief minister and rebel BJP leader KS Eshwarappa filed a caveat petition in the district court in connection with using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections even as the party even as the party slammed the leader saying he “does not have the right to use the PM’s photo”. The BJP has slammed the leader saying he “does not have the right to use the PM’s photo. (ANI)

The development was, however, followed by BJP Karnataka unit president BY Vijayendra’s appeal to Eshwarappa urging him “not to rebel against the party” and contest the Lok Sabha election from Shivamogga against his brother and sitting MP BY Raghavendra. Vijayendra and Raghavendra are sons of senior BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa.As the electoral battle heats up in Shivamogga district, Eshwarappa has asserted his right to use Modi’s image, saying, “Modi is our leader”.

With Eshwarappa filing the caveat petition, the rift within the BJP seems to have deepened. The discord started after Eshwarappa’s son KE Kanthesh was denied a ticket from Haveri.Alleging betrayal by Yediyurappa, Eshwarappa contesting against his son and BJP candidate Raghavendra is being seen as the leader’s way of retaliation, people familiar with the matter. Even as Eshwarappa’s rebellion is gaining momentum and the BJP is grappling with internal dissent, the central leadership has asked the state leaders to resolve the rebellion “before the nominations are filed for the second set of polls in the state”, the people said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly R Ashoka said Eshwarappa, who has announced to contest independently from Shivamogga constituency, cannot use PM Modi’s photos to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

“It is wrong, Eshwarappa doesn’t have the right to use (Modi’s pictures). Modi’s photo can be used for a government event as he is the PM of the country. When it is a matter that is political or related to votes or election, only BJP has the right to use Modi’s pictures,” Ashoka said.

“Only BJP has the right legally and the party’s legal cell will look into it, and they will lodge a complaint....It is being used in an unauthorised way, it is not right…. Once he submits his nomination papers, action would be initiated against him. Legal action would be initiated against those who indulge in anti-party activities,” he added.

During a recent visit to Bengaluru, Union home minister Amit Shah’s intervention also failed to dissuade Eshwarappa as he announced to file his nomination on April 12.

“There is no question of withdrawal from the contest. After reaching Delhi I got a call from Amit Shah’s office that he won’t be able to meet, which means he wants me to contest and defeat Raghavendra.”

Meanwhile, Vijayendra while requesting the leader to reconsider his decision said:“Eshwarappa is a senior leader. I appeal to you that your contribution in building the party along with Yediyurappa and former Union Minister late Ananth Kumar is immense.When the entire country is hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, please keep aside your grouse and join hands for strengthening the party.On behalf of our party workers I am praying to you. There is always a possibility to find a solution to every problem. If you have any grievances, then meet our Delhi leaders and solve your problem. We are with you and we too want you to be with our BJP workers” Reacting to Vijayendra’s appeal to talk to BJP central leaders, Eshwarappa said, “If he is so confident that Eshwarappa will talk to BJP central leaders in Delhi and if you want me not to contest the election then resign from the BJP state president post.””Just one family is controlling all the key posts. Why do you want me to talk to Delhi leaders?” he told the reporters in Shivamogga.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has registered a complaint against Eshwarappa for holding an election meeting on a temple premises without permission from the authorities concerned.