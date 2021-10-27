RSS to pass a resolution on attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh at 3-day meet

BENGALURU: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will hold a three-day meeting in Dharwad that will also discuss violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

A statement by RSS on Tuesday said there have been continuous attacks and incidents of violence on Hindus in Bangladesh. “These incidents have been condemned all over the world. In the meeting, the incidents of violence against Hindus will be discussed and after considering the opinion of members, a resolution is also likely to be passed,” according to the statement from the RSS on Tuesday.

The statement comes at a time when there have been protests in neighbouring Bangladesh on the increasing attacks on Hindus after a video went viral, purportedly showing the Quran at a Durga Puja pandal in Cumilla, a town about 100 km from the nation’s capital, Dhaka.

The rumours had led to widespread attacks by fundamentalists, prompting protests in the country as well as other parts of the world.

The RSS on Tuesday also said that it had trained 1 million people to deal with the third wave of covid-19.

“To deal with the third wave, special training of workers was planned in the meeting of Prant Pracharaks in July and training was held at more than 1.5 lakh places throughout the country. It is hoped that there is no third wave, but still, there will be a discussion about the preparation along with the review of the situation in the karyakari mandal meeting,” Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh said, according to a statement by the RSS on Tuesday.

The RSS’s Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting will be held from 28 October to 30 October at Rashtraotthana Vidya Kendra, Dharwad, about 430 km from Bengaluru.

As part of the 75th year of Indian independence day celebrations, the RSS will also initiate programmes and a discussion about the awakening of the country’s “Swa”, which aims to bring to highlight unknown and unsung freedom fighters.

Prant and Kshetra Sanghchalaks, Pracharaks, Karyavahs, members of Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari and Organising Secretaries of some organizations are expected in the meeting.

The RSS, which was established in 1925, will also initiate a three-year plan to celebrate its centenary in 2025, the expansion plan of which will be completed by 2024.