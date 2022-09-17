Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Sanitation workers get free electric two-wheelers from Karnataka CM

Sanitation workers get free electric two-wheelers from Karnataka CM

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 08:15 AM IST

The event was organised on behalf of 'Karnataka State Safai Karmacharis Development Corporation' near the steps of 'Vidhana Soudha' in Bengaluru.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai distributed electric two-wheelers to sanitation workers at Vidhana Soudha under a government scheme on Friday. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak/For representation purposes)(PTI)
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai distributed electric two-wheelers to sanitation workers at Vidhana Soudha under a government scheme on Friday. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak/For representation purposes)(PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday kicked off the electric two-wheeler vehicle distribution drive for sanitation workers and said the scheme has been extended to ten municipal corporations in the state.

Bommai underscored the need to make the life of sanitation workers easy by providing them all facilities and to "infuse strength in their lives".

Also read: Govt begins 15-day free rabies vaccination drive in Karnataka

"The distribution of electric two-wheeler vehicles has been extended to ten city corporations in the state. Of the total of 600 sanitation workers selected for this scheme, 400 persons will be given the vehicles in the first phase," he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking after distributing the electric two-wheeler vehicles to the sanitation workers working in 'Vidhana Soudha', 'Vikasa Soudha' and 'MS Buildings' here.

Also read: Free power for SC/ST families nearly doubled in Karnataka

The event was organised on behalf of 'Karnataka State Safai Karmacharis Development Corporation' near the steps of 'Vidhana Soudha' here.

Stating that sanitation workers were doing an "important job", Bommai said distribution of electric vehicles is one among several schemes of honouring their work.

"The sanitation workers move in cars in western countries and now the same thing is happening here. Now they are moving in scooters and days are not far off when they travel in cars," the Chief Minister said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka bengaluru basavaraj bommai government schemes + 2 more
karnataka bengaluru basavaraj bommai government schemes + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out