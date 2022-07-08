Scheduled power cuts in Bengaluru on July 8, 9; See affected areas here

Scheduled power cuts in Bengaluru have been proposed by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) for July 8, Friday, and July 9, Saturday for the following areas as the electricity board is carrying out maintenance and repair works, among bigger projects like shifting all overhead electricity wires underground. Most of these works will be carried out between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The areas that will be affected are as follows -

Friday, July 8 :

Nittuvalli Road Bhagiratha Circle, KSS School Towords Bhagiratha Circle,Shankar Vihar Layout, PB Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Bsnl Office, Sub Registrar Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja International Hotel, Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout, GMIT College, Balashapalliya Road, Uttrahali Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annpurnashwary Layout, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, RHCS Layout, Anjananagara, Herohalli, Madhuramma Temple, Nagrahalli Circle, Prasana Layout, Darbey, Madheshwara, Herohalli Lake, Hosahalli, Syndicate Bank, Tunga Nagar, Andrahalli Main Road, D Group L/O,1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Andrahalli Main Road, Valmiki Nagar, Navilu Nagar, Saundrya Indstrial Est, Chakranagar, Andrahalli Govt School, Nandagokula L/O, SLV Industrial Road, SLV Industry, TG Palya Road, Annapurneshwari L/O, Panchakukha Ganesh Arch, Manjula Enclave, Thippnahalli Circle.

Saturday, July 9:

BT Layout, KR Road, Imam Nagara, Arali Mara Circle, Maganahalli Road, Bethur Road, Shekarappa Nagara, Gujjari Line, TC Layout, BT Layout, Bamboo bazar, Anekonda, Choudeswari Temple, Mahaveera Bhavana, Dodda Pete, Vijayalaxmi Road, Chowkipete, Basavaraj Pete, Hagedibba Circle, Ambedkar Circle, SPS Nagara, BN Layout, Basha Nagara 1st to 7th Cross, Rajaulla Mustafa Nagara, BD Layout, SSM Nagara, Rajkumar Layout, Mandakki Batti, Karl Marx Nagar, Siddarameshwar Nagar, Indira Nagar, Koli Channappa Mandipete, Binny Company Road, Chamaraj Pete Circle, Clock Tower, Mahaveer Road, Hondada Circle, Jali Nagara, Shivaji Nagara M B Keri, Chaluvadi Keri, Govindapura Main Road, Rashad Nagar, Nagawara Main Road, HBR 4th Block, Sai Hospital Road, Mallathali Layout, East West College Road, Dwarkabasa Road, KLE College Road, Hosahalli, Syndicate Bank, Tunga Nagar, Andrahalli Main Road, D Group L/O,1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Andrahalli Main Road, Valmiki Nagar, Navilu Nagar, Saundrya Indstrial Est, Chakranagar, Andrahalli Govt School, TG Palya Main Road, Peenya Fine Camp, Jodimunnishwera.

