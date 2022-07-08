Scheduled power cuts in Bengaluru on July 8, 9; See affected areas here
- Areas to be affected by scheduled power outages for Friday and Saturday, i.e., from July 8 and July 9.
Scheduled power cuts in Bengaluru have been proposed by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) for July 8, Friday, and July 9, Saturday for the following areas as the electricity board is carrying out maintenance and repair works, among bigger projects like shifting all overhead electricity wires underground. Most of these works will be carried out between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The areas that will be affected are as follows -
Friday, July 8:
Nittuvalli Road Bhagiratha Circle, KSS School Towords Bhagiratha Circle,Shankar Vihar Layout, PB Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Bsnl Office, Sub Registrar Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja International Hotel, Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout, GMIT College, Balashapalliya Road, Uttrahali Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annpurnashwary Layout, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, RHCS Layout, Anjananagara, Herohalli, Madhuramma Temple, Nagrahalli Circle, Prasana Layout, Darbey, Madheshwara, Herohalli Lake, Hosahalli, Syndicate Bank, Tunga Nagar, Andrahalli Main Road, D Group L/O,1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Andrahalli Main Road, Valmiki Nagar, Navilu Nagar, Saundrya Indstrial Est, Chakranagar, Andrahalli Govt School, Nandagokula L/O, SLV Industrial Road, SLV Industry, TG Palya Road, Annapurneshwari L/O, Panchakukha Ganesh Arch, Manjula Enclave, Thippnahalli Circle.
Saturday, July 9:
BT Layout, KR Road, Imam Nagara, Arali Mara Circle, Maganahalli Road, Bethur Road, Shekarappa Nagara, Gujjari Line, TC Layout, BT Layout, Bamboo bazar, Anekonda, Choudeswari Temple, Mahaveera Bhavana, Dodda Pete, Vijayalaxmi Road, Chowkipete, Basavaraj Pete, Hagedibba Circle, Ambedkar Circle, SPS Nagara, BN Layout, Basha Nagara 1st to 7th Cross, Rajaulla Mustafa Nagara, BD Layout, SSM Nagara, Rajkumar Layout, Mandakki Batti, Karl Marx Nagar, Siddarameshwar Nagar, Indira Nagar, Koli Channappa Mandipete, Binny Company Road, Chamaraj Pete Circle, Clock Tower, Mahaveer Road, Hondada Circle, Jali Nagara, Shivaji Nagara M B Keri, Chaluvadi Keri, Govindapura Main Road, Rashad Nagar, Nagawara Main Road, HBR 4th Block, Sai Hospital Road, Mallathali Layout, East West College Road, Dwarkabasa Road, KLE College Road, Hosahalli, Syndicate Bank, Tunga Nagar, Andrahalli Main Road, D Group L/O,1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Andrahalli Main Road, Valmiki Nagar, Navilu Nagar, Saundrya Indstrial Est, Chakranagar, Andrahalli Govt School, TG Palya Main Road, Peenya Fine Camp, Jodimunnishwera.
-
Haryana BJP sacks IT cell in-charge for putting out sensitive tweets
Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party president Om Prakash Dhankar has sacked the IT cell in-charge of the party's state unit, Arun Yadav, for allegedly putting out anti-Islamic posts on Twitter that went viral on Thursday. Though Yadav's controversial tweet dates back to 2017, they have gone viral now in the wake of the Nupur Sharma episode, prompting the national party to take pre-emptive measures after an online campaign demanding action against him gathered momentum.
-
2-day holiday for schools, colleges in Dakshina Kannada amid heavy rain
As heavy downpours continue to lash the coastal Karnataka district of Dakshina Kannada, the administration has declared a two-day holiday for all educational institutions - for Friday and Saturday. The weather department has issued a red alert and forecast heavy rains in the district, which prompted authorities to take the precautionary step, news agency PTI reported. Authorities have warned children, fishermen and tourists from venturing into low-lying areas and beaches for the next two days.
-
Karnataka reports 1,053 Covid cases in 24 hours; 966 in Bengaluru
Karnataka reported 1,053 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, slightly lower than the 1,127 cases registered the day before. Capital Bengaluru reported 966 cases, the health department said. Dharwad and Kolar saw nine and eight cases, respectively. Meanwhile, 10 districts in Karnataka reported no new cases. There were no deaths reported from the state on Thursday. Bengaluru cases fell to 966 from Wednesday's 1,053. There were no changes in number of hospitalisations on Thursday.
-
Cong stages sit-in at Vidhan Soudha seeking judicial probe into PSI scam
The Congress' Karnataka unit on Thursday demanded a judicial probe into the police sub-inspector recruitment scam by staging a sit-in demonstration inside the Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru. Senior leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were present at the demonstration. "Can Paul be arrested without corruption? More than 50 people have been arrested. There is a big web of corruption in which ministers and officials are involved," Siddaramaiah added.
-
Mumbai on Red alert | ‘Heavy to very heavy’ rainfall expected in these areas
The weather department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining areas for Friday and Saturday as extremely heavy rainfall is expected to lash the maximum city. READ 229 pothole complaints in less than a fortnight as heavy rains batter the city, only 16 resolved The met department has also predicted 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for today.
