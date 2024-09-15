Security breach at Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's event in Bengaluru

An alleged security breach occurred during an event of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when an unidentified person ran towards the stage where the Karnataka CM was present in Bengaluru on Sunday. Security breach at International Day of Democracy event as an unidentified person approaches Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's chair, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

The security personnel quickly intervened and stopped the person on the stage, after which the event proceeded without further incident.

Earlier on International Democracy Day Siddaramaiah said, "In Karnataka, our government is dedicated to building a state where democracy thrives, communities live in harmony, and secularism is upheld. But the threat to these values persists. Together, we must remain vigilant, stand united, and continue to nurture Karnataka as a peaceful garden of all communities."

Speaking at a rally on Saturday the Karnataka CM also alleged that there were some who were working to stop the guarantees of the state government.

"I have instructed the Cauvery Corporation officials to submit a proposal immediately to deliver water to the last part of the VC canal. Those who are conspiring to stop the guarantees of the state government are not working for the development of Mandya. So, it has been proved that those who spend their time only talking have no concern for the farmers, the backward and the Dalits. All the works of Agriculture Department, Irrigation Department, Health, Education, Rural Development, Backward Classes Department, Public Works Department are going on in the state. Not a single work of any department has been stopped. So do not pay attention to the lies of Sardar that the government has no money. I had started Purigali irrigation scheme earlier when I was the Chief Minister. The work will be completed soon. I will inaugurate this project myself," Siddaramaiah said.

"Gaganachukki-Bharachukki waterfalls will be developed for tourism. Basic facilities will be provided to the tourists by providing necessary amount of money. We are implementing a new tourism policy in the state. There are hundreds of attractive places in the state which are essential for the growth of tourism. The government is ready to give any amount of money for their development. Karnataka is the highest tax paying state in the country. There is a favourable natural environment for the growth of tourism. The economic progress of the state is also due to the development of tourism," the CM added.