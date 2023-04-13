Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Security warns against food, games and PDA at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park: Report

Security warns against food, games and PDA at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park: Report

The security guards are on watch and have been warning the couples who get close to each other

The public announcements in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park stirred a controversy after food, games, taking photos and public display of affection (PDA) are asked to avoid. The security guards are on watch and have been warning the couples who get close to each other, reported The Times of India.

According to the report, the guards have been issuing guidelines through the loudspeakers while patrolling, in which the basic things are asked to cut off. The measure is being taken after the park authorities received complaints from a few park goers, alleging that some couples are spoiling the atmosphere in Cubbon Park.

Speaking with the publication, an official from the horticulture department which runs and maintains the park told, “There have been many complaints from the families about the public display of affection by the couples inside the park. It is not just that but also about the safety of park goers. As many young people hang out around the bushes, snakes and other insects might harm them.”

The officer also told that they do not have any intention to practice moral policing. “The loudspeakers are not at all meant to practice moral policing but to alert the people who are breaking the rules inside the public place. It might spoil the ambience of Cubbon Park,” he said.

One of the security guards of the park has also reportedly spotted a Cobra last week at one of the busiest hang out places inside the park.

