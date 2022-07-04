Senior IPS officer held in police sub-inspector recruitment scam in Karnataka
An ADGP-rank officer was on Monday arrested by the Karnataka Crime Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, highly-placed police sources said.
Additional Director General of Police Amrit Paul was heading the recruitment division when the scam took place. After the large-scale irregularities came to light, the senior IPS officer was transferred to the post of the ADGP, Internal Security Division.
According to top sources, the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets of the fraudulent candidates were allegedly tampered in the recruitment division itself.
They also claimed that Paul was allegedly in the know-how of the happenings. The scam had first come to light in Kalaburagi district and a BJP leader, the gunman of a Congress MLA, a few police officers including a deputy superintendent of police, inspector, sub-inspector and constables were also arrested.
It is also alleged that a candidate from Malleshwaram, purportedly the relative of a senior politician, was also arrested in this case. About 70 people have been arrested so far in this connection, sources said. The PSI recruitment drive started in October 2021 to fill 545 posts.
-
Delhi: From a granary to creative business street
For the uninitiated, Dhan Mill Compound, a former granary and a cluster of warehouses, has morphed into the city’s modish food, fashion, design and lifestyle destination. Its streets are lined with art cafes, home décor outlets, ateliers, art galleries, pottery studios, dance halls and high-end boutiques, whose facades and interiors are as interesting and experimental as the wares they deal in. Interestingly, all of these fancy establishments are housed in re-purposed warehouse buildings, which still have metal roofs.
-
Over a million got jobs on Rozgar Bazaar: Delhi govt
According to a Delhi government official, a break-up of the total jobs, including the list of employers and the number of people they hired, will be shared “in a couple of days”. Notably, the government portal was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, 2020, to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers at a time when the Covid-19 induced lockdown left many people unemployed.
-
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
-
Delhi weather: Yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics