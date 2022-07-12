Siddaramaiah accuses Prahlad Joshi of conspiring against Yediyurappa, removing him from CM post
Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday accused Union Minister Prahlad Joshi of conspiring against BS Yediyurappa and removing him from the Chief Minister's chair.
"BS Yediyurappa, who built the BJP in the state, was sent to jail and removed from the post of Chief Minister by whose conspiracy? Aren't you into it?", Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly questioned Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.
Siddaramaiah, in a series of tweets, came down heavily against Pralhad Joshi.
Joshi had criticised the Siddaramaiah birthday event which has been described by BJP as "Siddaramothsava" organized by Congress leaders.
Siddaramaiah tweeted, "BS Yediyurappa who built the party with blood and sweat for four decades. Who cornered Yadiyurappa? Whose conspiracy sent him to jail and removed him from the post of Chief Minister when the party was in power? Aren't you involved? BS Yediyurappa wanted to be the chief minister and who performed Operation Kamala on him? Who finally removed him from the post of Chief Minister?" Siddaramaiah attacked Prahald Joshi.
"MLA Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal is pouring accusations against former Chief Minister @BSYBJP and Vijayendra every day due to whose connivance? Whose hands are preventing action against MLAs who speak disparagingly against a senior party leader @JoshiPralhad?", he asked in tweets.
"Who is happy that the bench is standing tall to prevent former chief minister @BSYBJP's son Vijayendra from getting a ministerial position? Who is involved in that joy? Whose plot is leaking his name in scams @JoshiPralhad?" he added in another tweet.
Speaking about the Lingayats in Karnataka, he said, "By wooing the Lingayats and the lords of the Lingayat Math, who formed the party and now they are cornering each and every Lingayat in the party? Former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar and MLA Arvind Bellada, who was dreaming of the post of Chief Minister, who poured water to his desire @JoshiPralhad?
"The BJP, which had three chief ministers in its first tenure, deposed the first and made a second chief minister by the end of the year of the second term. It is funny that you talk about Congress dissension when you are going to drop the second one and install the third one @JoshiPralhad," added Siddaramaiah.
"It is not written on your forehead to gain a majority and come to power by virtue of achievement. Whatever you say, Operation Kamal is a dirty business," tweeted the Congress leader.
Amid the ongoing crisis in the Goa unit, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday alleged that the BJP is offering ₹50 crores for each MLA.
The remarks of the Congress leader came a day after rumours of a split in Goa Congress surfaced. Congress removed party MLA Michael Lobo as the Leader of the Opposition in the Goa Assembly alleging that he along with Digambar Kamat hatched a conspiracy to engineer defections in "total coordination" with the BJP."
By offering ₹50 Crores for each MLA...they (BJP) are not believing in democracy. Not only in Goa, everywhere they do Operation Kamala. They will offer money, they will purchase MLAs," said Siddaramaiah.
Karnataka Congress MLA MB Patil said that the trading of MLAs has "spoiled the system" of the country.
"CT Ravi's statement is undemocratic...Buying MLAs for ₹40 Crores. This has spoiled the system of our country, we're ashamed that such things happen in our country," Patil said.
-
Found lost jewellery, returned to owner: Karnataka minister's bodyguard praised
Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar's bodyguard, Anjan Kumar has won the hearts of many in Bengaluru after his honesty and prompt action helped return lost gold jewellery to its owner. The minister tweeted Monday about the good Samaritan on his security staff, who was also praised in a heartfelt letter by Ashwini R to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner. Ashwini R visited a shopping mall with her family two weeks ago.
-
Truck brushes against vehicle in BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy
A truck brushed against the rear of a police vehicle in Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikary's convoy near Kolkata's Kalikapur late on Monday night, police said and added no one was hurt. This was the second such incident involving Adhikary's convoy since July 1. Police said they have arrested the driver of the truck, Ram Narayan Ram, who is a resident of Bihar.
-
I-T dept raids on Bengaluru, Hyderabad firms yields crores in cash, jewels
The Income Tax Department on Monday carried out 'search and seizure' operations on two leading real estate companies - one in Bengaluru and the other in Hyderabad. The search action covered more than 40 premises located in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, the union finance ministry said in its statement. As of Tuesday morning, the raids recovered Rs 3.50 crore in undisclosed cash and jewellery, including gold and silver, worth Rs 18.50 crore.
-
‘BJP is pro-rich’: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) legislative party leader HD Kumaraswamy criticized the BJP government in Karnataka and at the Centre, saying that the 'BJP is pro-rich and is looting people's money in the name of development." Kumaraswamy am not running any predatory firms. These parties will create another Sri Lanka for you. So you decide do you want such parties," said Kumaraswamy. He said that common people's money is being looted in Kerala.
-
Odisha: Three crushed to death after speeding SUV rams into auto; five critical
In a tragic incident, three villagers travelling to a local market in an autorickshaw to sell vegetables were allegedly crushed to death by a speeding SUV on Tuesday morning on NH-57 in Odisha's Sonepur district. The three deceased were identified as Guabati Jai (40), Satya Pradhan (45) and Prananath Biswal (45). The vegetable traders were heading to Sonepur to sell their weekly produce at the 'Tuesday Haat'.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics