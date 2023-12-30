Siddaramaiah appoints three senior MLAs to key posts with cabinet ranking

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday appointed senior Congress MLAs B R Patil and Basavaraj Rayareddy, who have been critical about the government's functioning in the past, as his advisor and economic advisor respectively, with cabinet ranking, in a move that is said to be aimed at quelling discontent within the ruling party. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made some key appointments. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_21_2023_000459A)(PTI)

He also appointed another veteran Congress MLA R V Deshpande as Chairperson of the Administrative Reforms Commission, with cabinet ranking.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ALSO READ | Formulate ₹1,000 cr action plan for development of minority colonies: Karnataka CM to officials

While Patil is an MLA from Aland constituency, Rayareddy and Deshpande -- both former ministers -- represent Yelburga and Haliyal segments respectively.

All three appointments have been made with immediate effect. According to Congress sources, with these appointments Siddaramaiah has surely tried to pacify the MLAs, but they too with their long and vast experience will certainly be of value to the chief minister in managing issues and situations that may arise.

ALSO READ | Karnataka CM seeks proposal on funds to complete 52000 houses under Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme

All the three senior legislators were ministerial aspirants and were said to be upset about being left out of the cabinet. Patil and Rayareddy have been openly critical about the functioning of the government and certain ministers, and had even complained to the chief minister, expressing their displeasure.

These appointments have come even as the Congress is making preparations to appoint party legislators and workers to key positions in various state-run boards and corporations.