Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday visited Neha Hiremath's house and offered condolences to her family members. Neha Hiremath (23), daughter of Congress councilor of Hubballi-Dharwad Muncipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College on April 18 by her former classmate Fayaz Khondunaik. Siddaramaiah meets Neha Hiremath''s family, offers condolences

CCTV footage showed Fayaz stabbing Neha multiple times before fleeing the spot. He was arrested by police later. The incident sparked widespread outrage and protests across Karnataka. Talking to reporters later, the chief minister termed the incident unfortunate. "Already I have said that I strongly condemn Neha Hiremath's murder. I have assigned the case to the CID for a detailed investigation," Siddaramaiah said. "Along with that we will constitute a special court (to try the case). Special court specifically for this case, to ensure maximum punishment is given to the accused as per the IPC provision," he added

. On the BJP's demand for a CBI investigation, the chief minister said the BJP is politicising the issue. "Did the BJP ever give any case to the CBI when they were in power in Karnataka? Show me just one case. During my previous term as chief minister I had assigned many cases to the CBI," Siddaramaiah said. He declined to discuss political matters, saying he has come here to Dharwad to console the family and offer condolences over Neha Hiremath's death. "We will be with them (Hiremaths). I pray for her soul to rest in peace," the chief minister said. On the alleged threat to the family and arresting others involved in the case, the chief minister said the government will provide security to the family and also ordered the CID to investigate the angle regarding the involvement of others in this case.

Speaking on the occasion, Neha's father Niranjan Hiremath thanked Siddaramaiah and state Law Minister H K Patil for quickly responding to the demand and ordering that a special court be set up to try the case and for transferring the probe to the CID. He said Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala has promised him that justice would be delivered in this case within 90 days, or if it gets delayed then it would not exceed 120 days. "I demand capital punishment for the accused," Hiremath said.