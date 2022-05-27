Siddaramaiah: No 'political ties' between Cong, JDS for RS, 2023 Assembly poll
- Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday ruled out any "political relationship" between his party and the JD(S) either during the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls or the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka.
His statement gains significance, as none of the three parties has an adequate number of votes to win the fourth Rajya Sabha seat from the State Assembly. The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly also made it clear that he would not go to national politics, and would remain active in the State.
"There will not be any relationship (alliance or understanding) with JD(S)...we (Congress) will not have any political relationship with JD(S), there will not be any relationship during the elections or any other political relationship," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question.
The June 10 election to four Rajya Sabha seats is necessitated as the term of office of members -- Nirmala Sitharaman (Union Finance Minister) and K C Ramamurthy of BJP, and Jairam Ramesh and late Oscar Fernandes of Congress -- is due to expire on June 30.
The last date of filing nominations is May 31. A candidate needs 45 votes to win in this RS election, and based on the current party position in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP can win two seats and Congress one, official sources said, adding that the JD(S) can win one, provided it gets the support of either one of the national parties.
Similarly, in case the BJP or Congress wants to win the extra (fourth) seat, they will need JD(S)' support, they said. According to party sources, Congress may once again field Jairam Ramesh from the State for the seat it can win on its own strength. In reply to a question, the former Chief Minister said he would remain limited to Karnataka and would not go for national politics. "I will remain in Karnataka politics and continue to voice the concerns of the State and its people," he added.
Siddaramaiah had earlier said that the 2023 Assembly election would be his last, but would continue to remain in politics. It is no secret that Siddaramaiah, who was Chief Minister between 2013-2018, is nursing his ambition for a second term in office, if the party wins the next Assembly polls. With State Congress president D K Shivakumar, too, having similar aspirations, it has triggered a game of one-upmanship between the two leaders.
Responding to a question on the demand from some section within the party for a "Dalit CM" on coming to power, the Congress Legislative Party leader said the Chief Ministerial candidate cannot be forced, and on party coming to power with a majority, newly elected MLAs would share their opinion, following which the high command would decide.
"A Chief Minister candidate cannot be forced. Dalits should also become CM, there is no second talk about it, others should also become. In a democratic system everyone is capable of becoming a CM, including Dalits, Muslims, Christians," he said.
Rajasthan minister targets bureaucrat, seeks to be relieved of his duties
Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna has sought to be relieved of his duties while calling chief minister Ashok Gehlot's principal secretary Kuldeep Ranka as the “minister of all departments”. In a tweet in Hindi on Thursday, Chandna said, “Honourable chief minister, I have a personal request for you…relieve me of this dishonourable ministerial post. The charge of all my departments should be given to Kuldeep Ranka because he is the minister of all departments. Thank you.”
After 25 years of marriage, wife pays killer ₹6 lakh to murder husband
Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said the investigators checked over 500 videos of CCTV footage from the area, and examined more than 100 people. Of these, some were identified as suspects and technical surveillance was launched against them, based on which the three were arrested on Thursday, she added.
Upgrade civic infra: Delhi's new LG Saxena after checks
An official from the LG’s office said Vinai Kumar Saxena stopped at around 20 spots during the visit and asked the officials concerned to clean the area wherever he spotted garbage. “The LG directed the officials concerned to take action towards ensuring symmetry in city infrastructure including roads, footpaths, streetlights and signage,” Saxena’s office said in a statement on Thursday.
Ambala: Vij reviews challan process on NH-44
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday checked the challaning activity at a police nakka near Mohra village on NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment. BJP seeks property tax waiver for UT colonies, villages Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood on Thursday met UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and sought exemption from property tax at Chandigarh's EWS colonies and villages. A cheating case has been registered against Harish Mittu. The complaint said they were cheated of ₹1.04 crore.
Mohali: Illegal structures razed in Karoran, Masol villages
The enforcement wing of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority along with a team from the forest department carried out a drive to raze illegal structures in Karoran and Masol villages of Mohali district on Thursday. The structures had come up in the areas closed under sections 4 & 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act. The teams demolished the entry gates and foundations laid for developing farmhouses by Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services.
