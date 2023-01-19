Siddaramaiah questions Modi for visiting Karnataka only for political 'gains'

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he has no issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state but questioned his only "political reasons" behind those visits.

Addressing the press in Bagalkot, Siddaramaiah hit out at Narendra Modi for his visit to Karnataka on January 12 and January 19, as was confirmed by the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai.

"I don't say Modi shouldn't come to Karnataka, he's the PM, but the issue is he comes only for political reasons," Siddaramaiah said.

The former CM again emphasised that he would contest from one constituency this time.

The Congress leader showed confidence in his party and said, "Congress will win a minimum of 130 and maximum of 150 seats and government will be formed for sure. There is no difference in the party. We'll fight elections altogether."

While speaking about his constituencies, Siddaramaiah said, "We contest from where people love us. I have contested before from Koppal, Varuna and Chamundeshwari. It's people who decide our fate."

"In Congress, we have a parliamentary committee and the MLAs are the ones who decide who the CM will be," added Siddaramaiah.