Siddaramiah directs authorities to provide assistance to Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah, on Saturday, instructed the authorities to provide all the necessary assistance to the Kannadigas who had gone for the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. CM Siddaramaiah(ANI )

In the wake of information that a total of 80 Kannadigas were trapped in the Panchtarni, six km away from the Amarnath cave following the adverse weather conditions, CM Siddaramiah instructed the authorities to carry out necessary rescue operations.

As per the officials, the 62-day annual pilgrimage remained halted following incessant rains in most parts of Kashmir.

Inclement weather conditions in the Union territory caused a delay to the annual Amarnath Yatra and suspended the yatra from both the Pahalgam and the Baltal routes.

A total of 67,566 pilgrims visited the Amarnath Shrine cave since the beginning of the yatra on July 1.

The pilgrims are being assisted during their entire journey by state agencies and civil departments by making all the essential facilities available to the devotees, according to an official spokesperson.

"Under the supervision of camp directors, the entire facilities are extended to the devotees including Langer (community kitchen), health facilities, assistance by service providers including Poniwalla, Pithuwallas, Dandiwallas, and sanitation", it added.

The Amarnath Yatra began on July 1 and is expected to culminate on August 31. The 62-day pilgrimage is dedicated to the devotees of Baba Amarnath, a form of Lord Shiva.