Six Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flights receive bomb threats via anonymous post on X: Report

On Sunday, six Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flights received bomb threats through an anonymous post on X (formerly Twitter), claiming there were two bombers on each of the planes. This incident brings the total number of such threats to nearly 200 in just a week, The Indian Express reported. An IndiGo aircraft after it made an emergency landing following a bomb threat on Tuesday. (PTI)

The bomb threats were reported to the Bengaluru airport command centre, with the anonymous message alleging there were 12 bombers across the six flights.

However, according to a police officer who spoke to the publication about the incident, the threats were deemed "non-specific." While IndiGo did not file a formal complaint, the airline conducted an internal review and determined that no immediate searches were necessary, the report said.

This is the second bomb threat targeting Bengaluru-bound flights in a week. On October 15, a user with the handle @schizobomber777 had previously issued a threat on X.

On Sunday, threats were again posted, this time from an account under the name @schizophreniqqq, which was later suspended by X, the publication noted. The threats caused authorities to divert one flight and declare emergencies on several others.

In a related case last week, Bengaluru police arrested Dipanjan Mitra from Darjeeling, West Bengal, for issuing bomb threats to three prominent engineering colleges in the city.

Bengaluru has seen an alarming increase in hoax bomb threats recently, which is affecting schools and public places, including the Kempegowda International Airport. Authorities have reported numerous intimidating emails and phone calls which later turn out to be hoaxes, causing significant concern among residents and officials alike.