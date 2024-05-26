 Six including a child killed in road accident near Karnataka's Hassan | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Six including a child killed in road accident near Karnataka's Hassan

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
May 26, 2024 12:36 PM IST

The incident occurred when the car in which they were travelling, allegedly collided with a truck on National Highway 75.

Six people including a child were killed in a road accident near here this morning, police said on Sunday.

Six including a child killed in road accident near Karnataka's Hassan
Six including a child killed in road accident near Karnataka's Hassan

The incident occurred when the car in which they were travelling, allegedly collided with a truck on National Highway 75.

The deceased include two women, three men and a child, police sources said.

All of them other than the driver, were said to be from the same family hailing from Chikkaballapura, they said, adding they were reportedly returning from Mangaluru.

The bodies have been shifted to hospital for further procedures.

Police have registered a case and further investigations are on, they said.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Six including a child killed in road accident near Karnataka's Hassan
