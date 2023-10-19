A speeding car rammed into a group of people who were walking on a footpath in Karnataka’s Mangaluru. The incident that took place on Wednesday killed a woman and four others were injured. Mangaluru police registered a case and arrested the driver who was responsible for the deadly accident. Speeding car rams into people walking on footpath in Mangaluru, one dead. Video

Also Read - Bengaluru's Namma Metro gears up for cricket World Cup in Chinnaswamy stadium

In a CCTV footage that went viral on social media, a speeding white color car lost control and hit a bunch of people who were walking on a footpath. The people who were hit by the car were tossed in the air and they were rushed to the nearby hospital. The accused reportedly fled the spot after the accident and later surrendered in a traffic police station nearby. The incident took place near Mangalore City Corporation swimming pool.

Mangaluru police identified the accused as Kamalesh Baldev and he was booked under 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304(A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash and negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Recently on Chennai – Bengaluru highway, seven women were killed after a parked tourist van, which was hit by a good lorry from behind, fell on them as they sat on a low-rise concrete divider on NH 44.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON