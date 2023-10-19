News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Speeding car rams into people walking on footpath in Mangaluru, one dead. Video

Speeding car rams into people walking on footpath in Mangaluru, one dead. Video

Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Oct 19, 2023 05:40 PM IST

Mangaluru police registered a case and arrested the driver who was responsible for the deadly accident.

A speeding car rammed into a group of people who were walking on a footpath in Karnataka’s Mangaluru. The incident that took place on Wednesday killed a woman and four others were injured. Mangaluru police registered a case and arrested the driver who was responsible for the deadly accident.

Speeding car rams into people walking on footpath in Mangaluru, one dead. Video
Speeding car rams into people walking on footpath in Mangaluru, one dead. Video

Also Read - Bengaluru's Namma Metro gears up for cricket World Cup in Chinnaswamy stadium

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In a CCTV footage that went viral on social media, a speeding white color car lost control and hit a bunch of people who were walking on a footpath. The people who were hit by the car were tossed in the air and they were rushed to the nearby hospital. The accused reportedly fled the spot after the accident and later surrendered in a traffic police station nearby. The incident took place near Mangalore City Corporation swimming pool.

Mangaluru police identified the accused as Kamalesh Baldev and he was booked under 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304(A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash and negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Recently on Chennai – Bengaluru highway, seven women were killed after a parked tourist van, which was hit by a good lorry from behind, fell on them as they sat on a low-rise concrete divider on NH 44.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out