Sri Lankan Ex-Cricketer Muttiah Muralidharan to invest 1,400 crore in Karnataka

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2024 11:33 AM IST

The legendary spinner will invest ₹1,400 crore in the state and expand his investments into Dharwad as well, said Karnataka minister for industries MB Patil.

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralidharan is all set to expand his soft drink business to Karnataka, and a manufacturing unit will be set up in the Chamarajanagar district. The legendary spinner will invest 1,400 crore in the state and expand his investments into Dharwad as well, said Karnataka minister for large and medium industries MB Patil.

Sri Lankan Cricketer Muttaiah Muralidharan to invest <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,400 crore in Karnataka.
Sri Lankan Cricketer Muttaiah Muralidharan to invest 1,400 crore in Karnataka.

Also Read - Actor Darshan's manager died by suicide in Bengaluru farm house

In an X post, Patil said the manufacturing unit is currently being developed in Chamarajanagar district. After meeting Muralidharan along with the officials, the minister wrote, “Legendary Cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan Expands Business to Our State. Sri Lanka's cricket icon Muttiah Muralitharan, now an entrepreneur post-retirement, has established a soft drink manufacturing plant in his homeland and has now selected our state for expansion.”

Along with Chamarajanagar, the minister said that investments will be made in Dharwad as well. “A Rs. 1,000 crore manufacturing facility is currently under development in Chamarajanagar district, with plans to escalate investment to Rs. 1,400 crore. He remains committed to continuing operations in Dharwad,” he added further.

According to reports, 46 acres have already been allocated to the soft drink company, and operations at the manufacturing unit will begin by January 2025. Beverages and confectioneries will be manufactured under the name ‘Muttiah Beverages and Confectioneries.’

 

Follow Us On