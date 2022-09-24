Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Stand-up comedian's mother robbed of 2 lakh online, gets it back

Stand-up comedian's mother robbed of 2 lakh online, gets it back

Published on Sep 24, 2022

A stand-up comedian and doctor from Bengaluru took to Twitter to share a rare instance where his mother lost ₹2 lakh to a fraudster and then got it back within 10 days, thanks to cyber police.

Veena Chaturvedi, mother of Bengaluru-based stand-up comedian Jagdish Chaturvedi lost 2 lakh to online fraudsters, but recovered all of her lost money in 10 days, thanks to cyber police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
After losing 2 lakhs to a cyber con, a Bengaluru-based stand-up comedian's mother, Veena Chaturvedi, was in luck as she gained back all that she had lost within 10 days.

The stand-up comedian, Jagdish Chaturvedi, who is also an ENT surgeon, took to social media to share the positive experience, saying, "My mother was robbed of 2L INR in a bank related cyber-crime. We filed a cyber complaint online @CybercrimeCID within minutes of the fraud. The entire amount is recovered in 10 days with utmost support from Govt & Police authorities. Big Thanks @DgpKarnataka"

This garnered much appreciation from netizens for the cyber police, while many who have gone through bank frauds pointed out that their experience was not the same. “We have filed complaint almost two months now no response from department and seems they are very busy in saying we will look into it. Lost faith...,” one said.

While another wrote, “I lost 10K years back, gave all details and yet, nothing happened.”

Some asked Chaturvedi to educate them with the nature of the crime so they can be alert if the same happens to them. To this, he wrote, "A bank look-alike message was received asking for KYC verification and took details with which they withdrew money instantly. Don't share any details with any such messages."

A Twitter user asked for a clarification, writing, “Any online withdrawal is to be authenticated by OTP. It seems to be a failure of the bank by allowing the withdrawal without authentication.”

“My mother had received a message from an HDFC look alike number that said her net banking will be frozen if she doesn't verify her PAN immediately. She panicked and clicked the link and shared KYC details. Soon, 2 lakh were deducted. We filed Cyber crime details within 30 to 40 minutes and submitted the application to the police,” Chaturvedi told Hindustan Times separately.

“We were treated well and received a call from the bank in 48 hours along with a follow up from the cyber crime department. Received a message that the money has been recovered last night,” he added.

Story Saved
×
