State to challenge Cauvery panel’s directive in SC: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holds a meeting with retired judges of the Supreme Court and the Advocate General over the release of the Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu, in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI)

The Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said that the state will file a petition with both the management board and the Supreme Court, following a directive from the Cauvery Water Management Authority to follow its prior order asking the state to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

The chief minister announced that the state would immediately file a review petition. “We will submit a review petition, stating our inability to release water, to the Cauvery Water Management Authority tomorrow morning (Saturday), and we will approach the Supreme Court as well,” he said at a press conference.

Siddaramaiah, along with senior cabinet members held a meeting with retired Supreme Court judges to address the ongoing Cauvery water dispute.

A statement from the chief minister’s office following the meeting announced that a committee would be established to provide counsel on water disputes. This committee’s scope would extend beyond the Cauvery River, encompassing all inter-state river disputes within the state. Siddaramaiah stated, “We propose the formation of an advisory committee, which will not be limited to the Cauvery but will handle all river disputes affecting the state. This committee will lend support to legal teams in any interstate water dispute cases.”

Regarding the release of 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, arguments were presented before both committees, claiming that the state lacked the necessary water for release, said the CM.

Experts advised the government to present a proposal to construct the Mekedatu reservoir to the Supreme Court.

Siddaramaiah explained that there is no established distress formula in the Supreme Court, and the tribunal itself has decided to create two committees. “This year there was a problem due to no rain in the month of August. Even this month there is hardly any rain. Tamil Nadu will receive rain in the month of September. So far 43 TMC of water has gone. It has been ordered that 123 TMC of water should be released. But we have no water left,” said the statement.

He outlined the state’s water requirements, highlighting the need for 70 TMC of water for irrigation, 30 TMC for drinking water, and 3 TMC for industries, totalling 106 TMC. However, the state only has 50 TMC of water, with a primary focus on providing drinking water.

Additionally, Siddaramaiah’s office issued a statement claiming orders to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu would lead to the potential dismissal of the government. However, during the press conference, Siddaramaiah clarified that contempt of court would apply if there were willful disobedience of the order, reiterating the state’s water scarcity.

Responding to the state government’s talks with former advocate generals and judges, former chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai noted that the government appears to be facing challenges and tensions within the state, prompting such meetings. “Everyone is turning hostile now in the state and to overcome that, the meeting is being held,” he said.

BJP National Secretary CT Ravi asked chief minister Siddaramaiah to engage with Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin rather than seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the Cauvery water-sharing issue during this critical period.

“Any sensible and reasonable chief minister would have met the Tamil Nadu chief minister to discuss the dire situation related to sharing Cauvery water during the current distress time. But, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is simply blaming the Centre and wants the Prime Minister to intervene in this matter, “ Ravi said.

“Didn’t CM Siddaramaiah find time to talk to CM Stalin and discuss ways to resolve the grave situation? Or is he afraid that DMK will walk out of the opposition alliance, INDIA if the Congress government in Karnataka takes a hard line on releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu?” he questioned.

