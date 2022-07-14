State to release 500 cr for restoration works in flood-affected areas

Karnataka chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that ₹500 crore will be released for the repair and restoration of the infrastructure damaged during the recent rains and floods in the state.

Talking to the media after chairing a meeting to review the rescue and relief works in flood-affected districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, Bommai said that the situation will be evaluated again in August and necessary funds will be released accordingly. “The officials from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), state disaster response force (SDRF), district administration and legislators are ready to take up relief works on a war footing,” he said.

“Last year, ₹1,600 crore was paid within a month to farmers to compensate for their crop losses in 14 lakh hectares. This year too, compensation will be released immediately,” the CM said.

Bommai said the state government will approach the Centre for assistance in relief works after getting reports on the extent of damages from the districts.

Giving the latest update on the rain-related damage, Bommai said that Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Udupi and Karwar regions received heavy rain in July. So far, 32 people have died, five have gone missing, 34 are injured, about 300 people have been shifted to safer places, 14 care centres have been opened, and four NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed for the rescue and relief works, he said.

“Around 216 hectares of crops have been destroyed in Dakshina Kannada district and 129 hectares in Udupi district. As for houses, 58 have been totally destroyed, 26 are heavily damaged and 1,062 houses are partially damaged. About 2187 km of road, including PWD and rural roads have been damaged. Of this 727km in Dakshina Kannada, 500km in Uttara Kannada and 960km in Udupi was destructed,” Bommai said.

According to the government data, about 5,595 electric poles have fallen affecting the power supply in the three districts. Work is on to restore power; 422 transformers are being repaired.

Bommai said that a solatium of ₹4 lakh is being paid by the Union government to the families of those killed in natural calamities like floods. However, the state government has raised it to ₹5 lakh. Those sheltered in care centres are being provided with nutritious meals, Bommai said.

Talking about the frequent tremors in Kodagu and coastal regions, Bommai said the Geological Survey of India, and the Universities of Bengaluru and Mysuru have been asked to study the phenomenon and submit a report. Appropriate measures will be taken based on the report for the safety of the people, he said. “A team of experts from Amrita University is studying the causes for landslides in Kodagu. They have been asked to conduct similar studies in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Malnad areas too,” he said.

Rains have continued in several parts of Malnad and coastal Karnataka causing a flood-like situation. Several incidents of land slides and sea erosion have also been reported. Rivers in the region have swelled, several dams have reached the brim and there is severe waterlogging in agriculture fields and low-lying areas causing damages to crops and properties.

A similar situation is prevailing in the adjoining districts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan.

Rains and an increase in water level in rivers and dams are turning out to be a cause of worry for a few northern districts of Belagavi, Vijayanagara and Yadgir.Water is being let out through 15 crest gates at Yadgir’s Basava Sagara dam into the Krishna river. The reservoir is receiving an inflow of about one lakh cusecs. People living along the riverside have been asked to vacate to safer areas. With Vijayanagara’s Tungabhadra dam almost reaching its capacity and increasing water flow in the river, there are threats of some of the monuments at the heritage site of Hampi like Purandara Mantapa getting inundated, persons in the know of the development said.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi later, Bommai said he won’t be visiting Uttara Kannada now and, instead, visit the district along with Belagavi in a few days. Bommai had on Tuesday visited rain and land-slide affected Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts.