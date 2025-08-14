'Stop Hebbal land scam': Bengaluru MP slams move to sell public land below market rate

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan has raised strong objections to a proposed land deal in Hebbal, accusing authorities of undervaluing prime public land for the benefit of private builders. BJP MP from Bangalore Central PC Mohan.

Sharing his concerns on social media platform X, the BJP MP urged officials to halt what he called the #HebbalLandScam.

Mohan revealed that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is prepared to pay ₹551.15 crore for 45 acres of land in Hebbal to construct a multi-modal transit hub, which will integrate three metro lines and a suburban rail station.

However, he criticised a reported move to sell the same land to private builders at just ₹12.10 crore per acre, significantly below its estimated market value of ₹60 crore per acre.

“Don’t sell land meant for the public to private builders at 12.10 crore/acre when market value is ₹60 crore/acre,” Mohan posted, calling for the deal to be scrapped and the land to be preserved for public infrastructure projects.e mandate.

