'Stop Hebbal land scam': Bengaluru MP slams move to sell public land below market rate

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 02:57 pm IST

PC Mohan opposed a land sale in Hebbal, criticizing the undervaluation of public land at ₹12.10 crore per acre compared to its market value of ₹60 crore. 

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan has raised strong objections to a proposed land deal in Hebbal, accusing authorities of undervaluing prime public land for the benefit of private builders.

BJP MP from Bangalore Central PC Mohan.
BJP MP from Bangalore Central PC Mohan.

Sharing his concerns on social media platform X, the BJP MP urged officials to halt what he called the #HebbalLandScam.

Check out his post here:

Mohan revealed that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is prepared to pay 551.15 crore for 45 acres of land in Hebbal to construct a multi-modal transit hub, which will integrate three metro lines and a suburban rail station.

However, he criticised a reported move to sell the same land to private builders at just 12.10 crore per acre, significantly below its estimated market value of 60 crore per acre.

“Don’t sell land meant for the public to private builders at 12.10 crore/acre when market value is 60 crore/acre,” Mohan posted, calling for the deal to be scrapped and the land to be preserved for public infrastructure projects.e mandate.

Recently, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan’s constituency, came under the spotlight after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in “vote theft” during the Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi’s allegations sparked political controversy, particularly in constituencies like Bengaluru Central, where he claimed irregularities were rampant.

PC Mohan, a BJP MP who retained his seat for a fourth consecutive term, strongly refuted the claims, calling them baseless and an attempt to discredit a legitimate electoral victory.

He asserted that the people had voted decisively and transparently, and that the opposition was resorting to false narratives after losing the mandate.

