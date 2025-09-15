Stunning aerial video shows Mysuru lit up ahead of Dasara 2025 celebrations. Watch

Mysuru is already glowing with festive splendour as the city gears up for Dasara 2025, and a breathtaking aerial video has captured the buzz online. Bengaluru-based content creator and drone pilot Srihari Karanth shared sweeping bird’s-eye views of Mysuru.(X/@sriharikaranth)

Bengaluru-based content creator and drone pilot Srihari Karanth shared sweeping bird’s-eye views of Mysuru lit up in vibrant colours ahead of the state’s grandest festival.

The video, which quickly went viral, showcases Mysuru’s illuminated streets, majestic palace, and bustling cityscape, turning the heritage city into what many online users described as “a dream come alive.”

Captioning his post, Karanth wrote, “Get ready to witness the grandeur of Mysuru Dasara from 22nd Sept to Oct 2nd.”

Social media users poured in with admiration. One commented, “Connecting tradition & tech! Future festivals are looking bright.” Another gushed, “Mysore during Dasara is stunning! The city lights up like a dream and pulses with cultural vibrancy.”

Watch the video here:

Adding to this year’s spectacle, the Karnataka government has announced that the Indian Air Force (IAF) will stage an air show during the festivities. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed the development, thanking Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for approving the proposal and extending a formal invitation for him to attend. In his letter to the Defence Ministry, Siddaramaiah said the air show would “add grandeur” to Mysuru Dasara while instilling a sense of pride among the thousands of visitors expected.

Known as Karnataka’s Naada Habba or state festival, Dasara will run from September 22 to October 2, featuring a mix of tradition and pomp. Highlights include the Gajapayana (elephant march), extended palace illumination, vibrant cultural performances, and the world-famous Vijayadashami Jamboo Savari procession. With Mysuru already dazzling in the pre-festival glow, this year’s Dasara promises to blend heritage, culture, and modern spectacle like never before.

