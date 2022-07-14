Swimming pool & multi-gym inside park is against rules, says Karnataka HC
- Karnataka High Court has ordered the city civic agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) against constructing a swimming pool or gym inside the Gayathridevi park in Rajajinagar here.
Allowing a public interest litigation (PIL), a division bench of the HC said such constructions are prohibited under the Karnataka Parks, Playfields and Open Space (Preservation and Regulation) Act 1985 (Section 8 (1) and Rules 1985 (Rule 6).
The Bench comprised Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J M Kazi. The Park, also known as the Mariyappana Palya Park, is in BBMP Ward 98, Prakashnagar in the Rajajinagar Assembly constituency. Local residents, J Srinivas, R Lakshminarayan, B S Praveen Kumar and B K Harish Kumar had field the PIL.
Advocate G R Mohan had alleged that based on proposals given by the 'land mafia,' the BBMP was trying to construct "at a cost of ₹6 crore, swimming pool, sports complex, multi gym, squash court and 26 gazebos."
Despite several requests by the locals to the Rajajinagar MLA against the construction, the works were started, the Advocate alleged. So they had approached the HC.
In Bengaluru raids linked to pharma firm, gold, diamond jewellery seized: Report
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday searched several locations linked to a Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical firm and uncovered irregularities relating to tax evasion, recovering gold and diamond jewellery apart from cash of Rs 1.2 crores, news agency ANI reported. The company, which has not been named, is engaged in manufacturing pharmaceutical products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and has branches in over 50 countries.
Sargun Mehta: I have swept KMC auditorium
Sargun Mehta has carved a niche for herself in both the small screen space as well as the Punjabi film industry. But, not many know that the artiste's first brush with acting was, in fact, in #SaddiDilli — she was a part of The Players, the theatre society at her Alma mater, Kirori Mal College, Delhi University. As someone who has lived DU life, one can't help but ask about Mehta's favourite hangout spots on campus.
Bihar hooch tragedy: Patna high court acquits 13
A bench of justices Ashwini Kumar Singh and Harish Kumar on Wednesday ordered their immediate release unless they are required in any other case. A court in Goplaganj convicted the 13 in February 2021. In its 89-page judgment, the bench noted the investigation in the case was started without the registration of a First Information Report. The bench found no independent witness was examined.
Patna: 2 PFI activists, including ex-cop and SIMI member, arrested under UAPA
Patna police on Wednesday arrested two Popular Front of India activists from Phulwarisharif police station area and booked them under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on charges of conspiring and attempting to create religious animosity and promote enmity between two religions. Police told HT that both the accused trained youths on the name of PFI and SDFI (Social democratic party of India). Patna police added the Enforcement Directorate will investigate the fund trail matter.
RSS 'chintan shivir' to begin today in Bengaluru, eye on 2023 polls
A “chintan” session organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Bengaluru ahead of the 2023 assembly polls will be held in Bengaluru on Thursday and Friday. It will be attended by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. RSS leaders, including Mukund, Union minister Pralhad Joshi, and BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, are also likely to attend the 'chintan shivir'.
