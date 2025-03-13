Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Techie suicide case: HC refuses to interfere with FIR lodged against wife, in-laws

PTI |
Mar 13, 2025 10:18 AM IST

Techie suicide case: HC refuses to interfere with FIR lodged against wife, in-laws

Prayagraj , In a suicide abetment case of an IT executive, the Allahabad High Court has refused to interfere with the FIR lodged against his wife and in-laws in Agra.

Techie suicide case: HC refuses to interfere with FIR lodged against wife, in-laws
Techie suicide case: HC refuses to interfere with FIR lodged against wife, in-laws

A bench comprising Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar passed the order Wednesday on a writ petition filed by Nipendra Kumar Sharma, father-in-law of Manav Sharma, who committed suicide, and three others.

After perusal of the impugned FIR, the court observed, "Prima facie, it reveals commission of cognizable offence. Therefore, in view of the law laid down by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in the case of state of Haryana and others vs. Bhajan Lal and others, no case has been made out for interference with the impugned FIR."

The court said, "Therefore the writ petition is dismissed leaving it open for the petitioner to apply before the competent court for anticipatory bail as permissible under."

The FIR under BNS section 108 was lodged on February 28 this year at the Sadar Bazar police station, accusing Manav's wife Nikita, her parents and siblings of abetting his suicide.

Counsel for petitioners Nipendra Sharma and three others submitted that they have not committed any offence and they have been implicated due to malicious intention. They are innocent person and allegations levelled against them are "highly improbable and unbelievable" as such the impugned FIR is liable to be quashed.

The plea sought that the FIR be quashed and the petitioners not be arrested. However, Additional Government Advocate opposed the prayer for quashing of the FIR which discloses cognizable offence.

Manager in an IT company in Mumbai, Manav Sharma had committed suicide in defence colony in Agra on February 24 due to alleged harassment by his wife Nikita Sharma. They had got married in January 2024.

Narendra Kumar Sharma, father of Manav Sharma had lodged an FIR against Nikita Sharma, her father and mother and two others on February 28.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On