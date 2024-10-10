Tejasvi Surya highlights gig worker resting points in Bengaluru's Vega City mall, Zomato CEO responds

After Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal called out the discriminatory practices at shopping malls for delivery partners, Bengaluru south MP Tejasvi Surya said that Vega City mall in the tech capital is an exception. Surya said that a resting point was set up for delivery partners in Vega City mall where the gig workers can sit back and relax during the working hours. Zomato launched south India's first resting point at Bengaluru in 2023.

Also Read - Deepinder Goyal reveals he personally handles entry-level hirings at Zomato: ‘I’m also the HR guy'

In a response to Goyal’s X post, calling out Gurgaon's Ambience mall, Tejasvi Surya wrote, “Hello Deepinder, in Bengaluru South, we've taken few key measures to better the working conditions of delivery executives. When we set up a resting point for delivery partners at the Vega City Mall in June 2023, we ensured that they have convenient access to the mall & are able to enjoy a break during the wait for the order. With essential amenities such as first-aid, drinking water, and clean restrooms, the point provides a place for all delivery partners to rest, rejuvenate, and recharge. We were the first to do this in Bengaluru South, understanding the daily struggles that delivery partners go through.”

Also Read - Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal says malls need to be 'more humane' towards delivery partners

He also said that special points are installed for disabled delivery partners out of his office in Jayanagar. “Also happy to inform that under the MPLADS, we set up the first resting point for wheelchair delivery partners outside the MP office in Jayanagar. Here, we welcome delivery partners and provide them drinking water, restrooms & mobile charging points,” the Bengaluru South MP added. He also said that he is looking forward to seeing Bengaluru south as a model for the rest of the country when it comes to building such smart spaces.

Meanwhile, Zomato CEO who recently turned into a delivery agent to understand the issues faced by delivery agents thanked Surya for the move. “Thank you so much Tejasvi,” wrote Tejasvi Surya.