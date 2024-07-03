The curious case of protein shake inside a Bengaluru auto: Rider's quest to find bottle owner

In the bustling streets of Bengaluru, where autos zip and weave through the chaos of everyday life, a curious incident has captured the attention of the city dwellers. Imagine this: you hop into an auto-rickshaw, ready to start your day, only to discover that your ride is already occupied - by a protein shake! The forgotten protein shake bottle in an auto in Bengaluru.(X)

ALSO READ | Commuters demand swift opening of double-decker flyover in Bengaluru: Report

This peculiar tale began at CMH Road, Indiranagar, around 9:45 am on Wednesday, when a Bengaluru resident stumbled upon a surprise in the auto - a perfectly placed protein shake, poised as if it had been waiting patiently for its owner to return.

The resident soon began a quest, not just to reach his destination but to reunite this misplaced muscle-building beverage with its rightful owner. He sent out a post on social media site X using the hashtag #peakbengaluru, writing, “Auto came pre-sat with protein shake. @peakbengaluru help me find this person? Auto was taken at CMH Road Indiranagar around 9:45am.”

ALSO READ | Bengaluru techie reveals 'hidden perk' of McKinsey job. It's not ‘business class tickets or 5 star hotels’

The post garnered several hilarious replies and more than 3,000 views at the time this article was being written. The Peak Bengaluru account, which shares offbeat, quirky incidents on the city's tech and start-up culture, replied with a laughing emoji.

“Needed a 'Shake'” one commented, while another said, “please do not drink that”.

ALSO READ | Karnataka police crack down on vehicles that use high-beam lights on road, 686 people booked in Bengaluru

In a city where autos are not just modes of transport but witnesses to countless daily dramas, the mystery lies unsolved. Who was this protein shake connoisseur? Was it a gym enthusiast, absent-mindedly leaving their gains behind in the rush of the morning commute? Or perhaps a health-conscious commuter, fuelling up on the go?